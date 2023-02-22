DI and Cainhoy expected to see EMS response time improve

Help should arrive faster, with more advanced services, for those in need of emergency medical care on Daniel Island and much of the Cainhoy peninsula – thanks to a newly deployed quick response vehicle (QRV) now stationed in the area.

The QRV, which officially went into service in Zone 8 in December 2022, is staffed by a full-time paramedic and works in conjunction with Medic 8, the Berkeley County ambulance based at the City of Charleston Fire Department station on Daniel Island.

Prior to its arrival, the average response time (RT) was about 10 minutes, according to Berkeley County EMS Chief Michael Shirey.

“It’s higher than we want,” said Shirey, who noted that the station responded to close to 1,400 EMS calls last year. “But the other component to that is when Medic 8 is already on a call, the response time for the next call is what we’re trying to impact with the QRV.”

Before, when there were simultaneous calls in the same zone, the next closest unit was dispatched from elsewhere, off the island, explained Shirey. For those calls, the average RT was 17 minutes, Shirey said.

And in some cases, it could be even longer. Berkeley County Councilman Josh Whitley, who serves District 2, has been working on addressing RT concerns for a number of years.

“Lots of folks have approached me since I’ve been on council with response time concerns and although our average response time is very good, and I’m grateful to our EMS workers, there are outlier response times of 50-plus minutes,” Whitley said. “... and that is a reflection of our geography.”

Whitley cited traffic delays on I-526, caused by accidents and other issues, such as the infamous “tarp gate” conundrum on the Don Holt Bridge in 2017 and the Wando Bridge failure in 2018.

“There have been perfect storms that have caused big response times,” Whitley added.

Staffed by two EMTs, Medic 8 currently provides basic life support, while the new QRV brings advanced life support to the scene. While it is not a patient transport vehicle, the QRV is fully equipped with everything you would find on an ambulance to provide care. During the day, it is stationed on Daniel Island with Medic 8, when call volumes are at their highest, and in the evenings it moves to a station on Cainhoy Road. That location is temporary, explained Whitley, as the county is searching for a place closer to Daniel Island that will serve as its base and sleeping quarters (all other stations in Zone 8 are currently maxed out on space). When an EMS call comes in, the QRV will be dispatched immediately, providing 24/7 paramedic coverage.

“What this QRV brings is another full set of paramedic equipment and another set of paramedic hands,” Shirey said. “… to our very sickest patients.”