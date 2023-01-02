DI Author Series attracts young crowd

The Daniel Island News Author Series kicked off the new year at the Daniel Island Library Jan. 24, featuring local children’s book authors Leigh Cook and Benjamin Pogue. Cook is a Daniel Island School teacher and mother of two and Pogue is a DI resident who is a retired marketing and consulting executive with a passion for the Lowcountry and for conservation.

Cook’s book “Nobi,” illustrated by Catherina Matigina, is a sweet story about a young “merdog” – half-mermaid, half-dog – looking for answers, acceptance and embracing your differences and finding your own true path.

Nobi lives in the ocean with her seal pod and her seal parents, but she doesn’t quite seem to fit in. Pogue’s book, “A Walk Along the Sea,” illustrated by former Daniel Island resident Johanna Hughes, is a watercolor poem about love, nature and the wisdom of treasuring them.