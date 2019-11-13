DI author's book creatively showcases how to retain top employees

Daniel Island resident Dr. Troy Hall will sign copies of his new book, “Cohesion Culture,” at Blondies, Bagels and Cafe this Saturday, Nov.16 from 9 to 11 a.m. Dr. Hall’s book was inspired by his work as Chief Strategy Officer at South Carolina Federal Credit Union.

Dr. Hall’s book presents the concept of cohesion culture, detailing how to create an environment where employees feel a sense of belonging and value. The book explains how developing a culture of cohesion works to retain employees.

“I’ve been blessed to be a part of a team that has consistently earned the title as a ‘Best Places to Work’… For years, people have been asking me how to build a ‘Best Places to Work’ environment. So what I’ve done is to gather all the best practices our team at South Carolina Federal has used to create a culture of cohesion and put it into this book,” he explained.

Dr. Hall credits his parents with sparking his management skills. “My mom and dad were big influencers of my basic understanding of leadership and how to relate to people in an honest and sincere way.”

“Cohesion Culture” is not a typical business book. Besides being a must-read for leaders looking to retain employees and increase their bottom-line, the book contains theatrical and creative references that are both entertaining and educational. The author creatively uses movie references, songs, dance moves, and anecdotal stories to hold the reader’s interest and make it relatable.

“These fun theatrical and creative references allow the reader to gain a practical perspective that can help them put the principles into action,” stated Dr. Hall.

“The Wizard of Oz” is Dr. Hall’s all-time favorite movie and it is the basis for a chapter called “There’s No Place Like Home.” The book features other pop culture analogies to keep the reader entertained. “I added a reference to Hugh Jackman and ‘The Greatest Showman’ because the three rings of the circus were perfect for the three elements of cohesion,” said Dr. Hall.

Released in early October, Dr. Hall’s first book was the No. 1 Top Selling Title for Koehler Publishing by the month’s end.

“Cohesion Culture” is also applicable for people outside the corporate culture. “It applies to any organization, civic or social association that brings people together to accomplish a common goal,” stated Dr. Hall.

Mark Smith, President and CEO at McAlister-Smith Funeral Homes, Inc., enthusiastically endorses the book for anyone interested in successfully developing their business. “I highly recommend Troy’s new book, ‘Cohesion Culture’ to all fellow small business owners and leaders desiring to improve, shape and sustain the culture within their company. This book is jam packed with tons of leadership nuggets, insights and wisdom that will prove to be a ‘go-to’ resource for leaders on every level of an organization,” said Smith.

“Cohesion Culture” is available online at Amazon and can be ordered through local book stores. For more information, go to www.drtroyhall.com.