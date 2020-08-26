DI-based BOLD Entertainment to premiere new film virtually

While you won’t find the names of Hollywood stars on Daniel Island sidewalks, or flashy paparazzi-loving red carpet celebrations on Seven Farms Drive, the growing island community is making a name for itself in the film and entertainment industry. And the cool factor is undeniable.

On Aug. 28, Daniel Island-based BOLD Entertainment, along with Nova Media Group LLC, will debut the first-ever interactive virtual movie premiere for their feature film, “This Is The Year.” The film is directed by David Henrie, of “Wizards of Waverly Place” fame, and his longtime friend and former “Wizards” co-star Selena Gomez, who serves as executive producer.

“The one-night-only event brings the two former stars of Wizards of Waverly Place back together and adds many more next-generation stars in the cast and throughout the live event,” stated a press release.

A contemporary spin on many of the classic ’80s movies that resonated with that era’s youth, the film aims to address the issues facing teens today – high school friendships, romances, escapades, change and more.

“I’m so excited to reunite with my friend David on our feel-good, coming-of-age film,” said Gomez. “With all the craziness going on in the world, a feel-good movie is just what we need right now!”

“It is so great to be working again with Selena, especially on a project that has so much magic to it,” added Henrie. “We actually had planned a theatrical release of ‘This Is The Year,’ but due to the pandemic we had to pivot swiftly. Thanks to our partners at BOLD Entertainment, we were able to create a brand new movie experience at home that is more than just a release to Video on Demand.”

With the purchase of a virtual ticket, fans can experience a pre-show featuring music from the film’s soundtrack, behind the scenes clips, an intro from Henrie and Gomez, a post-show hosted by TikTok personalities Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, and more.

A portion of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to Gomez’s chosen charity – PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund.

BOLD Entertainment Chairman and Daniel Island resident Denis Gallagher serves as an executive producer on the film. BOLD’s strategic communications and public relations manager Doug Coupe, also an island resident, is one of the film’s producers. BOLD partnered with another local company, Pedestal Technology, to develop the streaming platform that will be used.

“It’s been great to tap into the exceptional professional services available here on Daniel Island and in the Greater Charleston area,” said Coupe. “In addition to working with Pedestal, locally we are leading the marketing efforts, spearheaded by Patrick Gallagher, for the film and virtual premiere as well as managing PR, social media, and brand partnerships. We’ve procured the talent involved in the premiere, too, and utilized the services of local entertainment law firm, Lewis Law Group, to assist with the applicable licensing and contract needs. It has been a fantastic team effort.”

According to Coupe, Henrie and his brother, Lorenzo, who stars in the film, have visited the island numerous times and “love it.”

“I had a blast on Daniel Island with the man I call the Mayor of Charleston, Denis Gallagher,” said Henrie. “Denis was the best host and treated us to Hall’s Chophouse, which is probably one of the best restaurants in the world. Denis is both a friend, investor and partner in my company and one of the men I have the most respect for so it’s no surprise he resides in such a magical place.”

“BOLD Entertainment is exactly what their name says they are, BOLD,” added Henrie. “They’re the best of the best and believe in people. Without them I don’t know what we would do with our film right now in the COVID world we live in. They brought the vision, experience, logistical knowledge and commitment we needed to create this new model together.”