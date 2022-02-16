DI business owner aims to help victims of West Ashley apartment fire

When Gage Cooper pulled into the parking lot of his new bike shop in West Ashley on the morning of Feb. 7, he smelled heavy smoke in the air. The Daniel Island business owner didn’t know it at the time, but about a half-mile away, The Palms apartment community was still smoldering after a devastating and destructive early morning blaze forced the evacuation of some 88 units.

The first 911 call alerting authorities about the fire came in just before 5 a.m., according to the Charleston Fire Department. Fire and police units began arriving 4 minutes later. The three-alarm blaze caused extensive damage to 56 apartments — and another 32 units suffered a loss of water and power. An estimated 179 residents were displaced due to the event. No casualties or injuries were reported, something Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg called “a miracle.”

“Our hearts are going out to everyone,” Cooper posted on his shop’s Instagram page, after learning about the fire.

Cooper launched Cooper River Cycles on Daniel Island in 2015 and his West Ashley location, at 1401 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, is set to open March 1. They are in the process of wrapping up final construction.

“Luckily everyone made it out of (The Palms) safely, but many of these victims experienced total losses or were only able to salvage a few things,” said Cooper. “I can't imagine what that would feel like and I felt compelled to give back in some way.”

Cooper is offering victims of the fire a free bike rental at his Daniel Island shop. Helmets, locks and baby trailers will be provided, if needed. Those interested are asked to call ahead to let them know they’re coming at 843-480-4464.

“For me, a bike ride is always a good way to clear my head and I thought offering a free bike rental to anyone affected by the fires might provide a little peace and happiness in a very dark time,” said Cooper. “Businesses have an amazing ability in times like these to support their neighbors, lend a hand, and give back to their communities.”

A member of the Daniel Island community suffered a direct impact from the fire. Sgt. Shane LaFromboise, an officer with Daniel Island-based Team 5 of the Charleston Police Department, was a resident of The Palms and lost everything in the blaze.

According to Team 5 Commanding Officer Lt. Matt Wojslawowicz, LaFromboise has been an officer with the police department for more than two decades and has been assigned to Team 5 since July 2019.

“I have personally known Shane for many years and have always been impressed by his desire to give back to the community and to the department,” Wojslawowicz said. “Shane is a gifted instructor and provides countless hours of advanced firearms instruction at our weapons range to all members of the Charleston Police Department.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist LaFromboise and his fiancée, Lisa, who is also a first responder, to help put their lives back together again. To donate, visit gofund.me/bd575f49.

“It is evident that the two of them are still in complete shock at the entire situation,” added Wojslawowicz, who visited the couple after the fire. “The outpouring of support for all members of the community that were affected by this tragedy has been tremendous.”

For additional giving opportunities to assist victims of The Palms fire, visit the website for Homeless to Hope at homelesstohopefund.org/give (specify The Palms fire), the American Red Cross at redcross.org/local/south-carolina.html, or call the Charleston Citizens Help Desk at 843-724-7311.