DI businesses plan to dish up plenty of Southern hospitality during the VCO

An estimated 90,000 tennis fans are set to descend on Daniel Island for the Volvo Car Open. Many island businesses are looking forward to showing off the community’s own brand of Southern charm during the largest professional women’s-only tennis tournament in North America.

Founder and Partner of Bin 526 Mike White is excited about serving tennis and wine lovers during the VCO.

“We all experience the influx of tennis fans and welcome them with open arms,” said White. “We’re honored to be supportive of the VCO and their great base of supporters.”

Bin 526 plans to feature champagnes by the glass and will have lobster roll specials all week. White added, “We’ll have special service available on our large front patio, which we share with Daniel Island’s very popular Starbucks.”

Keegan Bird of the recently opened restaurant Beech will be offering up a taste of Daniel Island to locals and visitors alike.

“We are super excited to see what the event brings to all the local businesses,” he said. “We are going to be running a few fun specials throughout the event and have been working with the Volvo stadium team to help promote Beech at the event to the patrons as well as the athletes participating.”

Another DI newbie, Neil Lucado, owner of Monograms Daniel Island, has been busy preparing special tennis-themed items in anticipation of acing her first VCO experience. She said, “This is our first year and we have great expectations! We are huge fans of the Volvo Stadium. They bring in huge revenue and great community spirit.”

Mark Jordan, president of Refuel, Inc., is anticipating the return of tennis fans from across the globe. This is Refuel’s third year on the island.

“We have had nothing but a great experience,” commented Jordan. “We enjoy the traffic and sell a ton of water that week.”

Local favorite Dockery’s has partnered with the Volvo Car Stadium this year on a house-brewed craft beer. Dockery’s No Fault Stadium Beer will be the official local craft beer of the tennis and concert venue. On Thursday, March 21 Dockery’s revealed the winning artist’s beer can design and treated an enthusiastic crowd to the very first taste of the special brew.

Dockery’s Creative Director Chad Elkins explained, “The name is a reference to tennis. A ‘fault’ is when you err on a serve, hitting it outside the box. We went with ‘No Fault’ as we’d like to think that we didn’t make any errors making the beer.”

“It’s a perfect fit for warm spring days watching tennis and summer nights spent listening to some incredible live music,” added Elkins.

During the tournament, Dockery’s will be presenting music on their patio every evening between 4-7 p.m.

VCO Tournament Director Bob Moran believes the positive impact for local businesses will continue even after the tournament ends.

“We try and do as many things as possible to showcase the island,” he said. “We hope this is not the only time they come.”