DI businesses prepare for influx of eager fans

With over 90,000 fans, more than 100 players and thousands of support staff and other professionals from across the globe expected to flock to the Volvo Car Open next week, businesses on Daniel Island and within the surrounding greater Charleston area are hoping to feel the effects at their cash registers.

As the most recent economic impact study conducted by the tournament found, there are both direct and indirect impacts to the area’s economy during the Open, explained President and Tournament Director of the Volvo Car Open Bob Moran.

“Our last study represented over a $30 million dollar ‘direct’ impact to the greater Charleston area,” said Moran. “The ‘non-direct’ impact is reflected in the millions of impressions from our ad campaign that is nationwide along with the 16 million plus viewers from across the globe. The name recognition and intentions of visiting the Charleston area at another time of year are both things that can’t be measured.”

Historically, hotel occupancy during the week of the tournament is in the upper 80 percent, stated Perrin Lawson, deputy director for the Charleston Area and Convention Visitors Bureau. But this year, it is expected to reach in the mid 90s. It is important to note, however, that the tournament’s finals weekend coincides with the Cooper River Bridge Run.

Even with another large event happening at the same time as the Open, it is no surprise that hotel occupancy spikes. The tournament itself fills more than 2000 hotel rooms housing players, officials, staff and production, added Moran.

“We, as an event, are responsible for housing all players, officials, out of town staff, domestic TV production and international TV production,” said Moran. “All in all, we are responsible for 2500 room nights the week of our event for participants and staffing. Add on top of that all the fans that are coming from around the world, makes our footprint extremely large. All of these people will shop, dine and take in attractions while they are here.”

Specific to Daniel Island, restaurant owners and managers alike are preparing for the influx of tennis fans by setting up decorations, beefing up their staff, ordering extra inventory and more. With it being 17 years since the Open found its new home on the island, it is safe to say that many are well-versed on how to successfully prepare for such a large crowd.

“We prepare by setting up tennis nets and 5 foot tennis balls on our outside awnings to attract attention from our out of town visitors,” said Vespa Owner Gerry Haight. “We also do landscaping and mosquito spraying.”

“The start of the week is business as usual, but the latter half of the week is very busy as the matches get bigger,” said Wasabi Manager Ashley Wolcott. “To prepare, we have to make sure we are fully staffed with servers, food runners, hosts and hostesses, have enough beer, wine and liquor, as well as food and linens and all the stuff we would normally order to prepare for a special event.”

Wasabi will also have live music on April 6, the last Friday of the tournament. Visit their Facebook page, “Wasabi of Daniel Island,” for updates and information.

Although this will be the first Volvo Car Open experience for Dockery’s, the new upscale American restaurant and brewery located on Island Park Drive, from a quick chat with General Manager Paul Thompson, they are ready and excited to take on whatever the tournament brings, including the Draw Party on Saturday, March 31 at 3 p.m., a fan-favorite event where attendees pull chips to determine player match-ups in the early part of the tournament.

“We’re excited to be here and be a part of such a great week for Daniel Island and Charleston in general,” said Thompson. “Daniel Island and Mount Pleasant are big tennis towns so it should fun and enjoyable for everyone.”

Dockery’s will also feature live music on the restaurant’s patio every day while the tournament is taking place, added Thompson.

“Our patio is a great place to enjoy a nice meal and an adult beverage while taking a break from sitting in the sun all day,” said Thompson.

Also newly opened for this year’s tournament is Bin 526, a unique tapped wine bar located behind Refuel on the island. Having only been open 100 days last weekend, owner and long-time Volvo Car Open fan Mike White seemed more than ready to accommodate the plethora of people flooding the area in just a few days.

“We have the largest Starbucks in the State of South Carolina as part of our building, so we expect even larger crowds coming by just to experience how cool this place really is,” said White. “Our front patio will be open for the thirsty and the weary to rest and recharge.”

To entertain attendees, residents and players alike, throughout the week of the Open, Bin 526 will be hosting a variety of food trucks and will be offering special discounts on wine and spirits, added White. Keep an eye on their Facebook page and website for more information.

“We’re very excited to finally use our large front patio after all the cold weather we’ve had,” said White. “We’ve bulked up on more inventory so we’ll have plenty of wine to enjoy from around the world, celebrating the global nature of women’s tennis and a great field of players that Bob Moran has attracted this year.”

In addition to the various restaurants and businesses on the island that will be offering specials and entertainment throughout the week, there will also be plenty of dining and shopping opportunities on-site at the Volvo Car Open, according to the 2018 fan guide. Some of the vendors this year include the tournament merchandise tent, Baseline Boutique, Crescent Moon Children, Nectar Sunglasses, Hermosa Jewelry, Bac’n Me Crazy Food Truck, MacDaddy Food Truck, Immortal Lobster Food Truck, Braised in the South within the food court, a Blue Moon Beer Garden, King of Pops, Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, among many others.

“There are several shopping destinations at the Volvo Car Open, [including] the merchandise tent, which carries the latest tennis lines available as well as logoed souvenirs, [the] Match Point Market, a four vendor-shopping zone featuring Baseline Boutique, Crescent Moon Children, Nectar Sunglasses and Hermosa Jewelry,” the description reads.

For more information or to view a full list of vendors, visit www.volvocaropen.com.