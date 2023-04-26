DI, Cainhoy schools estimated to be at or near full capacity by 2032

School is almost out for the summer, but there’s always homework to be done over break. Berkeley County School District is studying its future growth rate and projected school capacities as enrollment climbs with new residential construction.

During a special presentation at the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association’s meeting on April 19, BCSD officials and staff were invited to share how new residential developments are impacting the area in terms of student population, what current school capacities are and what they’re projected to be in the next 10 years.

The analytical discussion was led by Mike Miller, founder of Numerix LLC, a financial technology company that develops multi-asset class analytics. Numerix has been operating in Charleston-based schools since 2016.

Miller’s analysis dissected the projected expansion of class sizes year-to-year based on the number of single-family homes, townhomes and apartments in the school’s area. His formula for estimating the number of children living in the area is based on the number of planned dwellings per acre.

Currently, all of the public schools on Daniel Island and Cainhoy peninsula are under capacity.

By the 2032-33 school year, Cainhoy Elementary, Philip Simmons Elementary and Philip Simmons Middle schools are expected to be over capacity, according to Numerix’s estimations. Daniel Island School and Philip Simmons High School are the only schools expected to withstand the growing student population without the need

for expansion or mobile classrooms.

Cainhoy Elementary currently has 152 students enrolled with a full capacity of 606. Daniel Island School has 1,201 students enrolled with a full capacity of 1,522. Philip Simmons Elementary has 544 students enrolled with a full capacity of 597. Philip Simmons Middle School has 431 students enrolled with a full capacity of 761. Philip

Simmons High School has 776 students enrolled with a full capacity of 1,397.

“Our team continues to monitor growth each year to determine teacher allocations for each grade level,” said Daniel Island School Principal Nancy Leigh. “We are fortunate to have a high interest from educators seeking employment at DIS, which increases the quality of our instructional teams.”

As for development expansions on Daniel Island, such as Nowell Creek Village where the former Blackbaud headquarters used to be, Miller’s company estimates the 320-unit multifamily apartment complex to boost school attendance by 30 to 80 students. And incoming single-family homes and townhomes by another 15-25 students.

BCSD Deputy Superintendent Karen Whitley said there are no plans to expand public school options on Daniel Island in the foreseeable future. She did note that there are future plans for school expansion in the Cainhoy/Point Hope area.