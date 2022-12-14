DI Chanukah celebration returns with new location

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns, the annual Daniel Island Chanukah Celebration and Candle Lighting returns to the DI community for its ninth year on Thursday, Dec. 22.

The large community menorah is being displayed in front of the Guggenheim Plaza on Seven Farms Drive and there also will be a celebration with food and music held at the Pierce Park Pavilion, 1801 Pierce Street, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The menorah lighting is set for 5:15 p.m.

This event is free and open to the entire Daniel Island community. Persons of all faiths are encouraged to attend.

According to the founder and head organizer of the celebration, Fred Danziger, the goal is to provide education and awareness about the Jewish holiday of Chanukah and to engage adults and children in a fun celebration.

Traditional Chanukah food and beverage will be served, including latkes (fried potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (jelly filled donuts).

Music and song will be provided by Robin Shuler, formerly the music director of the historic synagogue of Charleston, Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim. Rabbi Greg Kanter, from KKBE, will officiate the candle lighting.

Chanukah 2022 starts at nightfall on Dec. 18 and ends at nightfall on Dec. 26. At the Chanukah celebration at Pierce Park on Dec. 22, Rabbi Greg Kanter will officiate the lighting of an additional menorah.

Danziger explained the significance of Chanukah: “Chanukah celebrates the victory of Judah the Maccabee and his four brothers over the Syrian Greeks in 165 B.C.E. The revolt reached its climax when the Greeks prohibited the observance of sacred Jewish practices. The decisive insult was the conversion of the Temple into a pagan shrine. After the defeat of the oppressors, the temple was cleansed and rededicated.”

“Chanukah means rededication,” Danziger said. He explained that the Syrian-Greeks destroyed all the oil that was used to light the menorah in the Temple. Only one day’s worth of oil was found. “However, a miracle happened,” Danziger said. “The oil lit the menorah for eight days. Hence, the holiday is celebrated for that length of time. Chanukah became known as the Feast, or Festival of Lights.”

The event is organized by volunteers and supported by the Daniel Island Community Fund and the Daniel Island Property Owners Association.

Danziger said that the Community Fund and POA bought, donated and maintains the 9-foot aluminum menorah and that the Chanukah organizing committee makes all decisions concerning the location of the event, placement of menorah, day of celebration and festivities within the confines of Daniel Island codes and bylaws.

Serving on the committee with Danziger are Ron Silverman and Lydia Freilich.