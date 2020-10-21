DI chiropractic office offers holistic approach to health

Sanctuary Blue is a holistic chiropractic center that focuses on supporting the body’s natural healing process. Dr. Rachel Wurdemann, a holistic chiropractor, opened her office at 194 Seven Farms Drive after falling in love with the community feel of Daniel Island.

Sanctuary Blue treats patients for more than just traditional back issues. This alternative to conventional medicine offers a different approach to help patients achieve and maintain optimal health.

In addition to chiropractic services, Sanctuary Blue also educates clients on balanced diets, limiting unnecessary toxins, and provides strategies to properly handle stress.

“No ‘snap-crackle-pop’ or one-size-fits-all care. Instead, we utilize a very gentle and relaxing yet effective hands-on approach to help your body integrate stress and tension, realign and heal from within, and overcome chronic pain, stress, disease, anxiety, and a variety of health and life issues! We focus on whole-body healing rather than treating or fixing, and we look at how the body is interconnected physically, mentally, emotionally, and chemically,” explained Wurdemann.

Sanctuary Blue was deemed an essential business amid the coronavirus lockdowns. Wurdemann immediately changed office protocols and implemented measures such as spreading out appointment times allowing for extensive sanitizing and social distancing.

Kim McColl, a local certified health coach, became a client of Sanctuary Blue because she liked their unique mind/body approach.

“The name alone made me want to walk through the front door. I am truly fascinated when I find a healing modality that ties the body and mind so closely together. Another amazing facet of Rachel’s work is that it’s a great complement to anything else you are already doing and loving! I absolutely love that so many people on Daniel Island invest in their health and are in pursuit of living their best life,” McColl said.

Katrina Harris, Codner’s Ferry Park resident, started treatment for her rare disorder of the vestibular system over a year ago.

“She not only has helped correct this issue, but she has been able to address many other underlying issues to help me live my best life and become my best self…. Rachel has a true gift and the knowledge to guide you through some of the most difficult challenges you can face in life,” Harris said.

Daniel Island resident Meghan Bornstein has been a client for six months. Bornstein made her first appointment to address some ongoing aches and lethargy.

“Dr. Rachel is an outstanding listener and is extremely patient. She was able to translate what I was reporting about my condition into effective strategies that relieved pain in the moment, as well as in the weeks after,” said Bornstein. “I have always been fearful of chiropractic care and had a poor experience once at a different location. Dr. Rachel’s form of care is gentle and supportive. It was easy for me to make future appointments with her without any fear or anxiety.”

Visit sanctuarybluecharleston.com.