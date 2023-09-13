DI church honors late police chief, his family, and other local leaders

When Point Hope Presbyterian Church first started holding its Sunday services inside the Daniel Island Recreation Center a year ago, Pastor Rob Hamby says a young gym worker always greeted him with a smile.

“She always says the same thing, ‘I’m living the dream. I’m just living the dream,’” Hamby said, “Well, it’s pretty fun to be around someone who is living the dream.”

It took Hamby some time, but he finally figured out that the young woman who works at the center is Grace Reynolds, the daughter of the late Charleston City Police Chief Luther Reynolds who succumbed to a hard-fought battle against cancer in May.

“(Grace) has been nothing but a blessing to us when we first came in these doors,” Hamby told the congregation during a special tribute to Chief Reynolds and his family that included Reynold’s wife Caroline, son Luke, and, of course, Grace.

“Oftentimes you can tell a lot about the family from their children,” he said looking at Grace. “And I know your mom and dad are proud of you because you are someone to be proud of. Someone who has the utmost character, is compassionate and committed.”

Charleston Mayor Tecklenburg, along with several police colleagues and dozens of supporters, attended the morning service that honored other area local leaders.

Those heroes ranged from organizers of a pickleball program for special needs children to local school educators and sports boosters to daily caregivers who have dedicated their lives offering a helping hand.

The highlight of the ceremony, though, was reserved for the chief.

“He truly was an amazing person,” said Charleston Police Captain Jason Bruder, Reynold’s former chief of staff. “A truly genuine guy. He would do anything for you. Anytime of the day. Anytime of the night. He was truly one of those great people.”

As Pastor Hamby finished his remarks, he again looked to the Reynolds family.

“He was a man of deep faith. He was a man of great commitment, great character, great compassion. Treated people with the utmost respect. Our hearts go out to you,” he said.

Others honorees at the Heroes Tribute and first anniversary celebration included:

Marlo Greene, Holy Cross Island School executive director;

Laura Blanchard, Daniel Island School principal;

Lori Ann Grizzle, Daniel Island School assistant principal;

Kendra Christmas, Philip Simmons One Family Touchdown Club director;

Steve and Suzanne Gilroy, LTP Daniel Island pickleball organizers for special needs children;

Don Squires, East Cooper Community Outreach Director of Development and Marketing;

Elizabeth Hubbard, Wellmore of Daniel Island wellness director;

Greg Johnson, Wellmore of Daniel Island chaplain;

Mayor John Tecklenburg, Charleston Mayor;

Boyd Gregg, Charleston City Council member;

Mike Whack, Special Assistant to the Mayor.