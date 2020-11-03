DI community feels impacts from coronavirus, preps for cases

It was supposed to be an incredible study abroad semester in Italy for Daniel Island resident Grayham Ives, a sophomore at The Citadel. But the coronavirus, or more specifically COVID-19, had other plans.

Ives and his fellow students at the American University of Rome learned the weekend of Feb. 29 that they would be heading home from Italy, where the virus has infected more than 9,172 people and killed 463 (as of March 9).

“In Rome specifically there were only three cases there when I was there,” said Ives, who arrived back on Daniel Island on March 2. “But on the public transportation, if someone coughed people were overreacting like crazy … they would run away and start covering their faces. Everyone was wearing masks and people were going to the grocery stores (to stock up).”

Ives had only been there a little over a month when he got word students would have to leave. At first, The Citadel gave them the option of coming home, he said, but later, as the number of cases increased, they were not given a choice. Per government orders, the American University of Rome temporarily closed, along with all other Italian schools and universities, at the end of the day on March 4.

“It was crazy,” added Ives. “They were like, you’re coming home, so we packed up all of our stuff in one night and we came home.”

Interestingly, when Ives’ flight from Italy landed in Atlanta, he was not screened for COVID-19, he said, but his fellow students who flew into JFK in New York did get screened.

So far, he is healthy and feeling fine with no symptoms of the virus. Even though Ives is back in the Lowcountry, he will not be returning to The Citadel campus to resume classes this semester. Instead, he will take online courses.

Although he had to bid “arrivederci” to his Italian study abroad experience much sooner than expected, Ives is thankful for the time he had.

“I wish I had gotten to travel more, because I only got to go to Switzerland, but we planned on going to a lot more places,” he added. “But it is what it is. I still had some fun!”

DI MEDICAL OFFICES: ‘WE ARE AS PREPARED AS WE CAN BE’

Physician offices, schools, and assisted living and senior care facilities in the area are also feeling the effects of the emerging global outbreak of COVID-19.

According to Dr. Terry Steyer, chair of the department of family medicine at MUSC, it’s important not to succumb to panic.

“What we’re trying to do is calm people down,” said Steyer, a Daniel Island resident. “People have a lot of fear and at this point in time, in my opinion, fear is not going to help us through this. We need to think about this like we thought about the SARS crisis that happened back in 2004, like we thought about Ebola, when it was active in Africa. It’s a similar thing. This one spreads at the same rate as SARS.”

As of March 10, there were seven presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including one in Charleston County. Steyer believes the actual numbers are even higher.

“It is likely there are more coming in the near future that will be confirmed,” he said. “… We’re still hampered slightly by what testing is available.”

At the MUSC Primary Care practice on Daniel Island, Steyer said they have had a few patients come to the office with symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 (fever, chills, cough) who have also recently traveled to a country deemed high risk by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), such as China, Japan, South Korea, Iran, and Italy. But they are not automatically tested, he explained.

“If you have those symptoms and you screen positive for travel, you’ll actually just be sent home to self-quarantine for 14 days, unless you are ill enough that you require hospitalization, at which time we’d ask you to come to the emergency room or to another location that is being set up for patients with suspected or potential COVID-19 disease.”

“We’re using the same protocols in primary care that we’ve used with the flu,” he continued. “There is still a very high rate of influenza in the community and the plans are still the same. If someone presents to our office with fever, chills, and a cough, or any type of respiratory infection, they’ll be asked to wear a mask as soon as they arrive in the clinic … and we’ll get you back into a room as quickly as possible to be seen.”

Patients also are encouraged to use tele-medicine options, such as MUSC’s “virtual” urgent care (visit the website musc.care and enter code COVID19 to access), which is offered free of charge to every South Carolina resident.

“We’re getting about 50 hits an hour using that site,” said Steyer. “People are using it. They are listening to us. That’s the best news that we have.”

As of last week, the MUSC primary care clinic on Daniel Island did not have an in-office test for COVID-19. At the time this article went to print, in South Carolina only the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) could administer tests on patients that met the criteria. But Steyer said MUSC is working on getting a test that could be available within the next couple of weeks. Other commercial providers announced late last week that they are now offering testing.

“Again, the best thing you can do if you have something like this is to quarantine yourself until we know more about what’s happening,” added Steyer. “…Our primary care offices are ready to handle this. We are as prepared as we can be. But also, take advantage of other modalities that are available, whether it be tele-health or a phone call or an e-visit, however you want to do it, in order to reduce the burden. We want to make sure that the people who are coming in are really sick. So let’s use appropriate levels of care.”

SCHOOLS PREPARE … AND WAIT

Local schools are also taking steps to prepare for COVID-19 when or if it arrives on Daniel Island and the Cainhoy peninsula. The Berkeley County School District, which oversees five public schools in this area, reports it is closely following the situation with guidance from government agencies.

“At this time, the worst thing we can do is panic, however we will continue to gather information and prepare as advised by SCDHEC, the CDC and other organizations established as leads in such situations,” stated Katie Tanner, the school district’s public information officer. “We will continue to encourage staff members, students and visitors to our schools to practice respiratory etiquette to include: covering the nose/mouth when coughing or sneezing; avoiding frequent touching of eyes, nose and mouth; immediately disposing of soiled tissues and changing/covering clothing that may be contaminated with mucus. We also will continue to promote proper handwashing steps/techniques.”

If a case of COVID-19 were to pop up in a local school, the district will be ready to take action if necessary, added Tanner.

“Any decisions impacting our schools will be made by DHEC and the district after investigating on a case by case basis,” she said. “Their goal is and will be to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among students, staff, and the community as a whole. A single case does not necessarily mean a school will be closed. It all depends on the investigation and what is in the best interest of preventing the spread while having the least negative impact to regular operation.”

At Bishop England High School, similar protocols have been put into place. According to a letter sent home to parents last week by Principal Patrick Finneran, the school recently purchased hand sanitizer, tissues and Clorox wipes for all classrooms. The maintenance staff also is continuing to wipe down all door handles throughout the building. With more positive cases of COVID-19 likely, the administration plans to closely monitor the evolving situation.

“We need to plan for all possibilities,” continued Finneran.

Bishop England administrators are encouraging students to remain home if sick. They also are evaluating scheduled international trips and will modify travel dates and destinations if needed, Finneran stated.

SENIOR LIVING FACILITIES

Senior citizens have been identified as among the most at risk for serious complications related to COVID-19. Wellmore of Daniel Island — an assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing facility — has already taken steps to address the virus.

“We have preventative measures in place to keep our residents, guests and team members safe because we do serve a vulnerable population within our community,” said Lorraine Aiken, Wellmore’s director of social media.

The Wellmore team is adhering to all OSHA and CDC advisories and guidelines, continued Aiken, and have stocked up on preventative materials, such as sanitary masks, eye protection, hand sanitizers, and surface disinfectants. In addition, if a staff member has traveled to a place that is affected, has had contact with someone who is affected, or is showing symptoms of the virus, they must speak with the HR team before returning to work. Team members also have received extra in-service training specifically for COVID-19. Those who may be visiting the facility have been notified that if they are showing any COVID-19 symptoms, they will not be able to enter the premises.

Summit Place Assisted Living on Daniel Island has also taken precautionary measures.

“As always, Summit Place of Daniel Island is primarily concerned with the health and safety of residents, visitors, volunteers and staff,” said Amy Kovach, the facility’s Lifestyles 360 director. “At this time, we have taken every reasonable measure to prevent the spread of all infectious diseases in our community. In fact, we have had a very light cold and flu season at Summit Place as we keep Summit Place exceptionally clean and tidy due to the daily efforts of our outstanding housekeeping and dining room staff … It is highly unlikely that we will experience a COVID-19 case at Summit Place; however, in the event that we have a resident or staff member become ill, we will follow all necessary precautions and procedures issued by the Center for Disease Control, DHEC and follow physician orders to secure our residents and staff.”

The Daniel Island News also reached out to Daniel Pointe Retirement Community, Palmetto Primary Care and Island Medical Care for comments on their COVID-19 preparations, but did not hear back by the time the paper went to print.

The situation surrounding COVID-19 is evolving at a rapid pace as more cases are identified around the country and prevention efforts increase. For up to date information on the coronavirus and COVID-19, visit the website for the Centers for Disease Control at cdc.gov or the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control at scdhec.gov.