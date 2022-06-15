DI Community Fund donates $40K to Berkeley County disaster relief

The American Red Cross of South Carolina Lowcountry Chapter is pleased to announce that it has received $40,000 from the Daniel Island Community Fund.

This generous gift supported relief from disasters, including home fires, in Berkeley County communities, including Daniel Island, Wando, Cainhoy, St. John, and Huger. Home fires are the most frequent disaster in our state, with the Red Cross of South Carolina responding to an average of six home fires every day.

“The continued generosity of the Daniel Island Community Fund allows the American Red Cross to tangibly fulfill our mission of preventing and alleviating human suffering in the face of emergencies here in the Lowcountry and across South Carolina,” said Brint Patrick, executive director for the Lowcountry Chapter of the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

“We appreciate the Daniel Island Community Fund for their commitment to partnering with us to better our communities and make them more resilient.”

Additionally, the gift will support Service to Armed Forces programs benefiting active-duty service members, veterans, and their families.

“The Daniel Island Community Fund is very proud to support the Red Cross for the wonderful work that you do,” said Bill Stevens, member of the Daniel Island Community Fund Grants Committee.

“Fortunately, the Red Cross is here. Unfortunately, the needs that they serve are with us year after year. And for that, we are grateful, and we are very supportive of the tremendous work of the Red Cross in our community.”

Last year, the Red Cross of South Carolina Lowcountry Chapter responded to nearly 360 disasters.

The Red Cross supported 1,138 people impacted by local disasters by distributing $260,000 in financial assistance.

Additionally, the chapter made more than 500 homes safer through educational visits and by creating preparedness plans.