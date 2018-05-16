DI community invited to go 'Around the World in 80 Minutes'

Looking for a way to experience the world without leaving Daniel Island?

Head down to Pierce Park Pavilion this Saturday, May 19, for the second annual “Around the World in 80 Minutes,” a celebration of diverse cultures and heritage. Serving as beneficiary of the event will be Camp Happy Days. According to the organization’s website, its mission is to offer support and encouragement to children diagnosed with cancer and their families by providing cost free year-round programs.

“This is a fun community event, supported by local businesses, in aid of charity,” said Daniel Island resident Carina Buckman, who is organizing the festivities. “With such a multicultural community, we have a wealth of resources to introduce different cultures to our children in a fun way!”

The event, to be held from 1 to 3 p.m., will feature island families and au pairs representing up to 20 countries. Each country will decorate a table and display different aspects of the culture. Children can then visit each country’s display and complete a question or task to get their “passport” stamped.

“Once they have completed their world tour they can enter their passport into a prize drawing, with prizes donated by local Daniel Island businesses,” added Buckman. “Although essentially a free community event, Camp Happy Days donations will be collected and very much appreciated!”

Funds raised will be matched up to $2500 by the Daniel Island Community Foundation, noted Buckman.

“Our goal is to raise $5000 total,” she added. “Camp Happy Days is a local charity that provides free summer camps to S.C. children with cancer. It will be easy to donate…as families arrive, they will first visit the USA tent to get their game passports and drop off donations, before enjoying the main game.”

In addition to the country displays and passport game, there will entertainment by Black Tie Music Academy, bracelet making and face painting.

For more information, visit the “Around the World in 80 Minutes” Facebook page.