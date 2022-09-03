DI community parades, prays for Sydney Severance

In the late afternoon on Tuesday, March 1, residents of Daniel Island drove out of their way by way of a Mardi Gras-themed golf cart parade for one reason: Sydney Severance.

A junior at Bishop England High School, Severance was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome Hypermobile Joint, a connective tissue disorder, with Craniocervical Instability (CCI) in 2020.

The parade marked the teenager’s return home following her third surgery after spending 16 days at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), The route took place on Lafar Street, by the Daniel Island Club, where a large convoy of golf carts snaked around the block and people strolled by Severance’s home in silent fashion due to her sensitivity to light and sound.

On the front lawn of the family’s home were dozens of tennis balls that spelled out “We Love U Syd.”

On the following evening, March 2, which fell on Ash Wednesday, a candlelight rosary was held in Severance’s backyard. Friends and neighbors poured out to pray for her health and perhaps a miracle.

In January, an anonymous donor announced a match of up to $600,000 in donations for “Operation Upright,” a fundraising effort launched by Severance to purchase an upright MRI machine for MUSC Health in order to detect Severance’s condition. Currently, the only upright MRI in the state is located in Greenville. Not only will the device assist those with CCI and other debilitating neck or back injuries who need an accurate diagnosis, but it will also allow patients like Severance to get this critical test locally without having to travel out of town. So far, the campaign has raised more than $350,000 of its $1.2 million goal.