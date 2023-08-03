DI considers neighborhood watch program as crime frequents, escalates

Rashes of vehicle break-ins so far in 2023 have heightened vigilance on Daniel Island as such crimes become more frequent. Apartment complexes and condominiums continue to be the target of smash-and-grab thefts and have escalated from stolen goods like credit cards to now guns and cars.

On the evening of March 2, Daniel Island Neighborhood Association (DINA) held a special meeting at the Daniel Island Library to address neighborhood and apartment complex safety and inform residents on how to establish a neighborhood watch program. Daniel Island does not currently have a designated crime watch active in its community.

“Because we’re such a large island, it’s really not realistic or feasible to have (DINA) lead the neighborhood crime watch so we’re trying to impart this information on individuals in each of these neighborhoods or complexes so that you can identify somebody that would be that lead,” DINA President Andrea Sullivan said.

Residents turned out from all sections of the island to hear Charleston Police Department personnel speak about crime prevention methods and tips. No residents from Wharf 7 Apartments were in attendance, according to DINA’s sign-in sheet.

During the early morning hours of Jan. 17, Wharf 7 on Robert Daniel Drive across the street from the Daniel Pointe Retirement Center, fell victim to nearly two dozen vehicle break-ins at the on-site parking garage. Two guns were stolen and have since been recovered. One of the three suspects involved has been arrested in Florence and Orangeburg for possession of the guns. There is no information on the whereabouts of the other two individuals and there is no indication the activity is gang-related, according to Charleston P.D. Team 5 Lt.

Matt Wojslawowicz, who was present at the meeting.

A month later, on Feb. 24, Charleston P.D. responded again to Wharf 7 Apartments to address multiple vehicle related thefts and acts of vandalism. A locked Toyota Cruiser had its front passenger window smashed and culinary knife set and commercial kitchen supplies, along with a purse containing documents were stolen. A nearby Tesla, Audi and Jeep Wrangler suffered a similar fate, where a brown wallet, Gucci card holder, drivers license and social security card were stolen.

A day later, three cars were stolen at the Daniel’s Landing condominiums on River Landing Drive – a Volkswagen Golf, a Toyota Highlander and an Audi Q5. Keys were left inside all three vehicles. The Volkswagen was recovered in Ravenel occupied by two juveniles. The other two vehicles are still at-large, according to Wojslawowicz.

Charleston P.D.’s crime prevention advice notes that a higher ratio of crime occurs in apartment complexes than in most residential neighborhoods. This is due to many factors including: population density; a high concentration of cars parked together; unfamiliarity and anonymity of residents; the transient nature of some complex populations and numerous dark corners on the property.

“Residents have to take personal accountability,” Sullivan added. “They are making these crimes of opportunity. They’re making themselves targets for it because they have valuables or handguns left in their vehicles. Criminals are being drawn to these locations because they’re successful in finding what they’re looking for.”

Cameras are positioned on every point of entry onto Daniel Island. Two on the Exit 24 eastbound and westbound oncoming ramps and one at the old Blackbaud facility to monitor vehicles coming from Clements Ferry Road.

Three more cameras are planned for installation on the outbound lanes, but have been delayed due to right-of-way permits on South Carolina Department of Transportation property and are expected to be installed sometime between the first and second quarter of 2023.

Wojslawowicz recommended that Daniel Island participate in National Night Out; a nationwide community-police awareness-raising event held the first Tuesday of August.

“The one thing I love about being here (Daniel Island) is the sense of community,” Wojslawowicz added. “The community involvement here on Daniel Island should be applauded.”

A neighborhood crime watch can be established in an apartment complex upon consultation with a manger, according to Charleston P.D. Crime watch signs will only be issued after a neighborhood has been certified as active by the City of Charleston’s Crime Prevention office. For more information, visit charleston-sc.gov/307/Crime-Prevention.

Elizabeth Horton contributed to this report.