DI dance studio sees success at national competition

After a very successful competition season, nine dance squads from Peace, Love and Hip Hop, a hip hop and fitness studio on Daniel Island, qualified to compete in the Platinum Elite Ultimate Invitational National Championship on July 11 and 12 at the North Charleston Coliseum.

“We are especially proud of this considering the different ages and makeups of our groups,” said owner Angel Roberts, a Daniel Island resident. “We were the only studio that had an all boy group qualify, as well as having two amazing middle school aged girl groups and one incredible high school age group. We could not be more proud of our dancers and their families.”

The studio, now in its 10th year, brought home the most awards in its history during the regular season - and the national competition was no different.

“Our kids absolutely killed it,” said Roberts. “At the National Championships, four different groups earned first place in the ‘11 and Under Intermediate Grand Champions’ category and the ‘12 and Over Elite Grand Champions’ category. Plus [the studio took home] second and third top Elite Championship awards and three Entertainment awards.”

“Fly With Me” received a Platinum and first in category; “For the Ladies” received a Platinum, first in group, second in category and Top 3 Gala Elite Champion; “Church” received a Platinum Plus, an Entertainment Award, first in category and Top 3 Gala Elite Champion; “Freedom” received a Platinum; “Where My Girls At” received a Platinum, as well as being selected as the ‘11 and Under Intermediate’ Grand Champions and earning first place in Gala Top Elite Champion; “Ready or Not” received a Platinum; “Ms. Jackson” received a Platinum, first in category, an Entertainment Award and Top 2 Gala Elite Champion; “House Party” received a Platinum, first in category and Top 3 Gala Elite Champion; And “League of Angels” received a Platinum Plus, first in category, first place, and was selected as the ‘12 and Over’ Elite Grand Champion and Gala Top Elite Champion.

Roberts explained that the dancers’ dedication and teamwork are largely responsible for the successes the studio saw this season.

“What I am most proud of is and how our dancers work together and support each other,” she said. “One of our routines, “Church,” has over 70 dancers made up of both boys and girls with ages ranging from 5 to 19. To see them all work together and create such a beautifully cohesive dance that allows for their joy and love to shine through is what I am most proud of. This happens in all of our routines across all ages.”

The studio will be hosting an Open House on Aug. 19 and with the addition of a second dance studio within their building, Roberts explained that they are ready and excited to be able to add new, fun dance classes for all ages and skill levels.

Fall registration is currently open. If interested in learning more, visit peacelovehiphop.com or the studio’s Instagram, @peacelovehiphop.