DI Development leader Sloan will be speaker series’ guest April 21

Matt Sloan, president of the Daniel Island Development Company, will headline the next Daniel Island Community Speaker’s Series event, slated for Wednesday, April 21, from 7-8 p.m.

While guests can attend in person at the Daniel Island Club ballroom, a simultaneous Zoom presentation will be available for those who may not yet be comfortable attending the event in person.

All of us have chosen to live on this beautiful island, noted event organizers, but many newcomers may not be that familiar with the development of the island. Given that the build-out is nearly complete, organizers thought it might be appropriate to hear from the man who had the vision and made it happen.

Sloan has been involved with the development of the island since the early 1990s when DI was nothing more than quiet pastures and hunting grounds. He was around when the company purchased the island from the Guggenheim family. He managed to get it incorporated into the City of Charleston and beat out the cities of North Charleston and Mount Pleasant that also wanted to annex the island. And now he gets to see it as a place where people come from around the country (as well as the world) not only to live, but also to work, go to school, shop, dine, and be entertained.

In presenting an American Institute of Architects award to Sloan, Charles Muldrow said, “Matt believes that development is not just about buildings and roads, but also about honoring the surrounding environment, being good stewards of natural resources, drawing people together in community, and bettering a region’s quality of life.”

Sloan’s vision is evident throughout Daniel Island and it carries forward into his subsequent projects like Carnes Crossroads in Summerville and Point Hope in the Cainhoy community.

This program, now in its ninth year, is sponsored jointly by The Rotary Club of Daniel Island, the Daniel Island Community Association, the Daniel Island Business Association, and the Daniel Island Club.