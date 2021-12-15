DI Exchange Club awarded nationally for service project

The Exchange Club of Daniel Island was recognized in September at the National Exchange Club Convention in Memphis, Tennessee, with 10 awards, including the National Exchange’s Outstanding Service Project Award.

Project ZERO, the Daniel Island club’s initiative to have no homeless veterans in the Lowcountry, was the service project that won the Outstanding Service Project Award from among 630 Exchange Clubs nationwide. Project ZERO also won the Veterans Matter HERO Club

Award for being No. 1 out of 630 clubs in housing homeless veterans, and the Veterans Matter National Advocate of 2021 – Joe Delpino (out of 14,000 members nationwide). Project ZERO helped 117 previously homeless veterans (and 53 of their children) get off the street and into the HUD/VASH program that has a 91% success rate in keeping veterans housed.

The club’s community engagement and support to local charities includes the annual Field of Honor during the Fourth of July; the banners on light posts honoring service members, veterans and first responders; and the Pinwheel for Happy Childhoods project to support child advocacy groups. These are just three of the 16 projects championed by the 55 local club members.

The DI Exchange Club also won the National Service Award for clubs that complete a service project in each of six service areas; the Membership Achievement Award for growth by eight members and 90% retention in membership; the Club Excellence Award for achievement of both previous awards; and the Big “E” Award for expanding membership, efficiency in operations and educational accomplishments.

Also at the national convention, Jim Herzog won a Distinguished Club President award, Dixie Fanning won a Distinguished Club Secretary award, and Sue Verner won a Distinguished Club Treasurer award.

To learn more, visit dixchangeclub.org/.