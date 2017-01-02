DI families share tactics for taming tech use

There are no easy answers or one-size fits all solutions to the dilemmas technology presents in our daily lives. Below, three local families we interviewed share insights on how they handle technology use in their own households.

TECH AS TRAINING GROUND

One local family sets strong limits and keeps up on a day-to-day basis.

“Removing yourself completely is not a realistic option in today’s world,” says one conscientious Daniel Island mother of two tweens. “Our daughters have to live in the world, so we use the incidents we experience with technology - whether they are positive or negative, as training ground.”

In order to do that, she says she makes a conscious effort to educate herself as a parent, reads her child’s text messages and emails while talking openly as a family.

“There is no expectation of privacy in our home at this age and I’ve learned a lot from that openness. Recently, my husband and I had to learn an entirely new language being spoken with text emoji’s. We informed ourselves so our daughter could respond appropriately in a situation she encountered.”

The family sets limits on where technology can be used in their home; no phones in bedrooms or private areas of the house and all gadgets must be in their charging docks in the living room by 8 p.m. every evening.

“Right now these limits are working for our family. I like that our kids are open about what they’re seeing. We hope we’re giving the girls a sense of confidence in their familiarity with technology, along with the ability to think for themselves and make educated choices.”

“A 'ZERO GADGET' POLICY”

This hands-free mom armed her kids with a new way of life.

“I have a 12 year-old and a 14 year-old who used to use several types of gadgets. Then our children’s (private) Montessori school implemented a strict ‘no technology’ policy. It was an inspiring jumping off point for our family to make some big, informed changes. For our age kids, it starts at home. Being on the phone, taking videos or pictures and social media sharing or posting. They see us do that and it becomes their inclination. We are their first teachers, then they become part of the process. Neither of my kids have any technology or devices anymore. Maybe the kids used to think this was lame, but after doing extensive reading on the subject, I felt strongly about this decision. After two gadget free years, I have seen too many positive effects in our family to list. The books I found most impactful and helpful were “Reset Your Child’s Brain” by Victoria Dunckley, MD and “The Big Disconnect” by Steiner Adair. Our daughter will be allowed to have a phone in high school next year, but I feel as though we have given her the opportunity for a more carefree, peaceful childhood. They tell me often now that they are grateful and consider it a gift.”

LEARNING AS WE GO

Although he works in software, one 'techie' dad admits to being in unfamiliar territory.

“I work in the software industry, so I couldn’t make a living without using technology in our house,” he says. “It has allowed me to spend a lot of time with my wife and kids as a work-from-home dad.”

However, he says his wife doesn’t always appreciate the constant presence of his workplace in their home.

“She is grateful, but has always been conscious of the intrusion,” he explains. “Sometimes she says she feels that I’m present but not really here. I don’t disagree.”

Now that each of their school age children have gadgets, his wife says she ironically feels the disconnect even more.

“My oldest daughter just got her first iPhone last year and began to use one social media site this summer,” he relates. “Over Christmas, my wife and I did an extensive review of the people her ‘friends of friends’ had connected with and we were shocked.”

The family is now in the market for stricter parental control software.

“I’ve lived with technology since I was a child... My mother was a programmer and I’ve spent two decades in software.”

However, he says, innovation is a moving target.

“No one could have predicted how pervasive technology would be for our kids. Even working in the industry,” he says, “I don’t always feel prepared for some of the challenges that come with having everyone in our family being online.”