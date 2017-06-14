DI family in London during recent terrorist attacks

Vacations are supposed to be for making memories. And for a Daniel Island family, a recent trip to London has certainly proved to be one of their most unforgettable experiences.

Frank and Jenny Conway, and their daughters, Claire and Caroline, were thrilled to arrive in London on Friday, June 2 to celebrate Claire’s recent graduation from the Charleston County School of the Arts. After settling in to their rental flat just about a mile from the London Bridge, they soon set out to do some sightseeing. Saturday evening, they took a ferry ride on the River Thames to Greenwich, traveling beneath the bridge on the way. While returning to their flat a couple of hours later, their train abruptly stopped short of the station.

“An announcement came over the speakers saying the trains had been temporarily delayed due to an incident,” recalled Jenny. “We assumed something minor had happened at the next station.”

Little did they know at the time, a white van had just plowed into pedestrians on the London Bridge. And the occupants - three knife-wielding attackers later identified as terrorists - had targeted people in nearby restaurants. The carnage left seven people dead and dozens more wounded.

“We were 100 yards from our stop at the time,” added Frank, still in the dark about what was unfolding in the city. “And the train pulled forward after a minute or so, and after a short walk, we were back in our flat. Claire checked her phone when we were inside and shared that a friend back home had texted that she had just heard about the London attacks on the news and wondered if we were OK.”

The Conways quickly began contacting family and friends to let them know they were safe.

“We kept hearing sirens and helicopters flying overhead at that point,” said Frank. “We turned on the TV for the first time since we arrived in London and learned about the incidents that had just occurred.”

They watched for another hour or so and then tried to get some sleep. They had planned to leave London the following afternoon. After getting up the next day, since they had a few more hours in the city, they decided to pay a visit to the British Museum, electing to take an Uber due to train service interruptions.

“We did feel a little uneasy on the streets of London on Sunday, as we saw heavily armed officers patrolling and heard sirens blaring as emergency vehicles passed by us on our way to the museum,” continued Jenny.

After the museum visit, they rented a car and drove out to the countryside.

“It was interesting to listen to ongoing coverage of the terror incidents on the radio as we traveled up toward Scotland the following day,” noted Jenny. “Particularly the national media coverage of the incidents as they related to the recent UK election.”

Despite the tragic events that took place during their time in London, the Conways say they wouldn’t think twice about visiting the area again.

“Although it was unnerving to know that the tragedy happened nearby and without warning, we would not hesitate to travel back to Europe,” said Claire. “If anything, we were impressed by the quick response of the London police forces, the thorough and factual coverage by local news networks, and the stories we heard of people stepping up to help others during the attacks. It did remind us of the potential risk of being in a crowded metropolitan area and that it is important to be vigilant as a traveler, wherever you may go.”

In addition to England and Scotland, the family’s trip also included stops in Ireland. They are due back on Daniel Island June 15.