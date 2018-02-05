DI Farmer's Market on hold

Due to off and on attendance issues over the past couple years, the Daniel Island Farmer’s Market will be taking a break in 2018, according to POA Vice President of Community Services Jane Baker.

“We thought that we should put a pause on the Farmer’s Market, take the year to do some research and surveys of other markets in the area and what makes them as successful as they are and rebrand and come back in 2019 on a stronger, bigger market,” said Baker.

Attendance of customers is not the only thing that has faltered over the last few years. According to Raychelle E. Bennett, a.k.a. The Pickle Lady, who has been a vendor at the farmer’s market on the island for eight years, the number of vendors has decreased tremendously.

“We downsized last year to the Refuel Gas Station, which made many vendors drop off,” said Bennett. “That made many of the customers not come… When they started the market a couple years ago, they had 15 to 20 plus vendors and then they dropped down to 10, then five and then three. Something is wrong.”

On a positive note, for 2019, the Farmer’s Market will take place at a new venue, added Baker. Once completed, the new and improved Guggenheim Park will serve as a “central park” for the island, which is the perfect location for a revamped market, added Baker.

“This event will be perfect there with easier access for people on both Island Park Drive and Seven Farms and parking lots in the area,” said Baker. “It’ll have a more festive atmosphere.”

With the announcement of a new location, Bennett explained that she is excited to return next year and hopes that needed improvements are made between now and then.

“Daniel Island is a great place for a market,” said Bennett. “There definitely are things that need to be worked on and it’s heartbreaking because we could make great money serving a community that needs us because of the popularity and growth of the island. I enjoy the market and will be looking forward to coming back.”

For more information about the Farmer’s Market, contact Danielle Hermann at danielle.hermann@dicommunity.org.