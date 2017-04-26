DI Farmers Market to return in new location at Refuel gas station

Plump, vine-ripened tomatoes, sweet corn, mouth-watering watermelon, succulent seafood, and more. Good things are growing throughout the Lowcountry - and it will soon be harvest time. With the warmer temperatures comes a bounty of local, fresh produce and other seasonal food items set to make their annual appearance on tables everywhere.

And starting next Thursday, May 4, Daniel Island residents and visitors will have a chance to partake in seasonal offerings from a “crop” of local farmers and vendors. The popular Daniel Island Farmers Market is back for its ninth year in a row - this time in a new location. The island’s Refuel gas station and convenience mart, located at the corner of Island Park Drive and Fairchild Street, will host the Farmers Market every Thursday, between May 4 and August 31, from 3 to 7 p.m. According to Dani Hermann of the Daniel Island Property Owners Association, vendors will be stationed on the wrap-around front porch at the facility.

“This year, we are most excited about the new location and our new partner, Refuel,” said Hermann, who is coordinating the event for the POA. “Our overall mission and ultimate hope is to bring to our residents a selection of fresh foods from local vendors…It is definitely an event that the community has come to enjoy and look forward to each year.”

Vendors that will take part each week include Fresh Pickles, The Seafood Lady, Gruber Farms, Rio Bertolini’s Fresh Pasta, Gelati Moto, and Great Harvest Bread Company. Counter Cheese Caves, Phiabella Chocolates, and Crescent Olive will serve as rotating vendors.

“We have gone back to the basics,” added Hermann. “The thought was to have things you need or would use on a weekly basis there every week and then rotate a vendor with products not needed quite as often. There will definitely be a wide variety of offerings - and we hope to have something for everyone to enjoy!”

The Farmers Market line-up will also include a revolving list of local musicians and the occasional non-profit organization. For more information, visit the POA’s website at www.dicommunity.org.