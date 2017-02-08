DI Farmers Market: 'Small. Local. Simple.'

Every Thursday at Refuel on Daniel Island from 3 to 7 p.m., vendors set up stands lined with mouthwatering produce, chocolates, seafood and ice cream to sell to those who visit the Farmers Market.

“Refuel has been such a fantastic business partner in allowing us to host the market each week at their wonderful new facility,” said Barbara McLaughlin, manager of community services for the Daniel Island POA. “They have been so generous in many ways and have even promoted our market via their weekly ads in your paper each week.”

After moving to a new location due to declining attendance, McLaughlin explained that a new plan was needed.

“We decided to try a new approach this year and we went back to the basics and offer more of a ‘boutique’ feel,” said McLaughlin. “The thought was to have things you need or would use on a weekly basis there every week and then rotate a vendor with products not needed quite as often. We have weekly vendors, a rotating vendor and a musician. These were all handpicked with our shoppers in mind. The goal this year was to keep it small. Local. Simple. In keeping with that, we have five to seven regular/weekly vendors and we also rotate specialty vendors in regularly.”

This year’s vendors have included Gruber Farms, Rio Bertolini, Gelati Moto, Pickle Lady, Great Harvest Bread Company, Seafood Lady and King of Pops, according to McLaughlin. The market also rotates vendors that sell cheese, olive oil, honey and homemade chocolates.

With the new location, concerns have arisen among residents about the safety of crossing the street in front of Refuel. In response to this, the City is designing a new crosswalk for the corner of Fairchild and Island Park Drive, noted McLaughlin.

“We hope to see construction start soon,” she said.

At the end of the season, McLaughlin explained that the POA will evaluate the location and other factors to determine what location best fits the event.

“Residents on Daniel Island enjoy and appreciate healthy eating and living habits and we would love to have their involvement in any farmers market ideas that they may wish to share with us or be a part of in the planning for future markets,” said McLaughlin.