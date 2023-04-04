DI first-aid company offers lifesaving CPR training

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation saved the life of the mother of one of the Women’s Tennis Association’s best players. Cardiac arrest doesn’t discriminate based on age, physical health or wealth. Knowing how to perform CPR is invaluable and the cost of not knowing proper CPR techniques may mean the difference between life or death.

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula’s sister Kelly performed CPR on their mother Kim, owner of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, around midnight on her birthday in June 2022. Pegula’s sister earned her CPR certification nearly three months before her mother went unresponsive for a period of time that night. Her act contributed to saving their mother’s life. (See the Pegula’s full story on page 20-21.)

For near-fatal experiences similar to Kim Pegula’s, CPR compliance and safety training is offered on Daniel Island at Nine Lives CPR. The nationally accredited organization has operated on the island for the past eight years as well as in Columbia and offers a variety of onsite, mobile and remote interactive courses for all ages and skill levels.

“All it takes is two steps: Call 911 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest,” said Roxanne Frum, Nine Lives owner and operator. “This can double the chance of survival. We strongly encourage the idea that doing something is better than doing nothing.”

Nine Lives offers blended courses that are intended for lay people in the community or workplace setting who are not health care providers or professional rescuers but desire or are required to be certified in basic emergency medical care. CPR classes deliver comprehensive emergency care knowledge and skills and are

appropriate for emergency response teams in business and industry, adult residential care personnel, teachers, parents and babysitters.

“Depth, recoil and breathe are the three things you need to know to do quality CPR,” said instructor Paul Root, AEMET for Saluda County EMS. “The fourth thing that’s important and not touched on is teamwork.”

Courses focus on critical concepts of high-quality CPR; CPR and AED for adult, child and infant; differences between adult, child and infant rescue techniques; rescue breathing for adult, child and infant; and relief of choking for adult, child and infant.

The First Aid CPR/AED course teaches participants to recognize sudden illnesses, treat serious injury, and how to perform the lifesaving skills of CPR for adults, children and infants with the use of an automated external defibrillator. This is a half-day combination course that includes a free lunch. Successful completion of this course results in an American Safety and Health Institute First Aid CPR AED certification card, which is valid for two years. This course is only offered onsite for a minimum of five students.

Root noted that CPR for children requires 15 chest compressions using two thumbs followed by two breaths of air via mouth-to-mouth or an apparatus. Whereas adults and seniors require 30 chest compression using the palm of your hands and two breaths of air.

Nine Lives’ uses up-to-date training equipment such as manikins that have built-in sensors to provide feedback. Students will see a green light when they are performing compressions at the correct rate and depth.

Classes can be privately requested for individuals as well as large groups. Each course takes approximately three hours followed by an examination to achieve one’s certification.

Root added that the greatest compliment of all is when an individual specially requests or recommends him as an instructor. The day-to-day job of a first responder can seem thankless at times and without question isn’t for the faint of heart.

For more information on programs, rates and availability, visit ninelivescpr.com.