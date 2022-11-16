DI gator euthanized, deemed aggressive and unintimidated

Some Smythe Park neighbors called him Big Al. The nearly 9-foot alligator was often spotted skimming the water or sunbathing on the shores of Smythe Lake. But he was harassed and fed by humans, prompting him to lose his fear of people and become a threat to public safety.

On Oct. 26, Big Al was removed from the lake and euthanized.

Rumors swarmed on social media. Residents asked why the gator had to be removed and why it wasn’t relocated to a less populated area. Some speculated the gator was put to rest prior to the popular Pumpkin Walk that attracts hundreds of families to the park.

“There was a huge misunderstanding that day,” said Ron Russell with Gator Getter Consultants, who had to evaluate and remove the alligator. “Daniel Island throws many events at Smythe Lake and they call us in to do gator watch. The goal is not to remove every gator for an event; that’s not what they want to do. This was an isolated event with an alligator that needed to be addressed.”

According to Chris Hamil, field operations manager for the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association, an alligator was reported exhibiting concerning behavior for several days. A resident called the City of Charleston about an alligator that had followed them home and was underneath their car. The responding animal control officers removed the alligator and returned it to Smythe Lake. Several days later, the alligator was seen repeatedly swimming alongside the water’s edge near pedestrians.

“Generally, when this behavior occurs, it is an indication that the alligator has been fed and will begin to identify people as food or food sources,” Hamil said in an email. “Upon observing this abnormal behavior, I notified our alligator specialist who arrived the next morning.

The alligator exhibited the same behavior towards the specialist.”

Russell performs a series of tests to determine if an alligator has lost its fear of people and has become aggressive. Indicators include: swimming towards people instead of going away and hiding, moving towards a splash in the water thinking someone is feeding it and hanging out in heavy traffic areas.

“He demonstrated multiple times he was not intimidated by the presence of humans and he hissed at me and Chris Hamil,” Russell said. “I’m a pretty big guy and when I can walk up to an alligator and it decides to hold its ground and hiss at me in the water, that’s not a good sign.”

Under South Carolina state law, it is illegal to relocate an alligator. “If Daniel Island deems it a nuisance or anybody else deems it a nuisance, it doesn’t give you the right to take that nuisance somewhere else,” said Russell, citing the inherent dangers of an alligator that associates humans with food.

It is also illegal to feed or harass an alligator, which includes throwing objects at or taunting the animal in any way. An offender can be fined up to $150 and imprisoned for up to 30 days. Russell said if residents see someone feeding or harassing a gator, they should contact local law enforcement.

“Hold the parents accountable for their kids and hold the adults accountable for their actions,” Russell said. “Daniel Island has done a good job of putting out those bright yellow (warning) signs, but you can go to any park and there are more signs than people want to take the time to read.”

Alligators are a natural part of the Lowcountry environment and important to the balance of the ecosystem. They keep wild animal populations in balance and their burrows create habitats for fish and other aquatic life. They are very adaptable creatures that have lived for millions of years and can coexist peacefully with humans. Russell said alligators inherently fear people and prefer to be left alone.

“The biggest rule when it comes to wildlife is to respect them from a distance,” Russell said.

“If you see an alligator, go to the other side, keep your pets close to you on a leash, and always be aware of your surroundings, whether it’s alligators or snakes; give them their space.”

Russell was raised with a reverence for alligators. His father, the late Ronald Russell, was an alligator patrol agent for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources who started Gator Getter Consultants in 2012 to help manage gators that were losing habitat to increasing development and educate new residents about coexisting with the prehistoric reptiles.

“I never thought I’d grow up to love them, but they really are a fascinating and crucial animal to the ecosystem,” Russell said. “They’re extremely misunderstood.”

To report an alligator on private property, call DNR at 843-953-9856 or find a licensed wildlife control operator at dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/docs/nwco.pdf.

To report a nuisance alligator in Daniel Island common areas like parks, trails, and ponds, contact Hamil at 843-696-4676 or the DIPOA office at 843-971-9200.