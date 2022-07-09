DI to get enhancements on the ground, from the air this fall

There’s never a dull moment on Daniel Island. There are changes coming down the pipeline this fall that will enhance the island on the ground as well as from the air.

On Aug. 31, the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association held its quarterly membership meeting at Daniel Pointe Retirement Community. Dignitaries from the City of Charleston and Berkeley County were in attendance to give their reports on what the municipalities have been up to as of late.

Charleston City Councilman Boyd Gregg, representative of District 1, gave an update on the Beresford Creek Bridge replacement project. The newly constructed $2.5 million bridge will feature two 11-foot lanes and 4-foot shoulders and an 8-foot multi-use path. The funding for the project will come from the city’s general fund. Neither SCDOT nor Charleston or Berkeley County have any say or ownership in the project. Once permits are approved, construction bidding is scheduled for April 2023, with an expected nine to 10 months of bridge closure and a traffic detour to follow.

Gregg was also pleased to announce that the city will be purchasing a new street sweeper for $4,000. He is having conversations with personnel to not have the streets sweeped on the same day as trash and recycling pick-up.

Unfortunately, Gregg reported that tree trimming crews are at 30% capacity. He suspected that the labor shortage was related to the $14 hourly wages.

Berkeley County Councilman Josh Whitley, representative of District 2, boasted about the county’s robust recycling program that has lengthened the longevity of the landfill in Moncks Corner from 75 years to a 150-year lifespan. However, waste wasn’t the only thing

Whitley was excited to mention.

By the end of October, Daniel Island will have emergency medical service capabilities via air. An EMS helicopter pad will be situated on the strip of greenspace between the Mark Clark Expressway and the I-526 on- and off-ramps. The land was provided free of charge by the South Carolina Department of Transportation as the right of way falls in their domain. The installation of the helipad will cost the county $50,000 from its Economic Development fund.

Whitley was also happy to report that the Daniel Island Library will be expanding its parking lot to add another 50 parking spaces. Currently, there are 21 spaces, which includes two handicap spaces, so the project will be a triple increase to parking. The impetus is not only for library-goers, but also overflow parking for Daniel Island School and as a voting and polling location in time for the upcoming November election and those thereafter. The county’s General Fund, funded by taxpayer money, will pay for the $88,000 expense.

Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association Mary Stuart Sutton, Architectural Review Board Administrator, noted that the St. Claire of Assisi Church construction is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023.

In other news, Charleston Police Department’s Team 5 Commander Lt. Matt Wojslawowicz reported that five aggravated assaults have occurred on Daniel Island so far in 2022. A total of nine have taken place on the Cainhoy Peninsula.

Resident comments and concerns ranged from addressing the Fairchild Street interchange, the deer population being disrupted by construction and when will multi-unit development end.

DINA’s next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at Daniel Pointe Retirement Community. For more information on upcoming agendas, visit dineighborhood.org. For how to join DINA, visit bit.ly/3RrYy7E.