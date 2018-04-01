Home / News / DI Grand Marshal candidate voting extended!

DI Grand Marshal candidate voting extended!

Thu, 01/04/2018 - 12:32pm admin

There is still time to cast your ballots for Daniel Island’s first ever Grand Marshal! The deadline for voting has been extended to Friday, Jan. 12. The candidates are Bernie Bell, Rona Bobey, Bob Johnston, Bill Stevens and Rosie Stieby.

To learn more about the candidates and why they’d love to serve in the new post, visit www.thedanielislandnews.com/news/qa-di-grand-marshal-nominees.

To vote, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9PH3795.

