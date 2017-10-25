DI Harvest Tour of Homes to spotlight local authors

The 10th annual Harvest Tour of Homes on Daniel Island, benefitting the Daniel Island Library, is set to feature four outstanding local writers — New York Times bestselling author Mary Alice Monroe, Daniel Island resident and author Eva Dillon, retired Charleston superstar chef Frank Lee and young reader author and Holy City resident J.E. Thompson. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. at four island properties.

Below are some interesting facts about each author, as well as their individual comments about being a part of the tour.

MARY ALICE MONROE

A Charleston resident, Monroe’s best-selling books hone in on the complications within interpersonal relationships and the connections that exist between sustaining the earth and life. Her newest book, “Beach House,” which is set to premiere as a Hallmark Hall of Fame film in May 2018, continues this theme, while also spotlighting her commitment to conservation.

When it comes to this weekend’s tour, Monroe explained that she is excited to receive feedback from readers.

“Last year for ‘Beach House For Rent,’ readers were the ones who begged me to write another ‘Beach House,’” she said. “They even gave me plot ideas! So I listened. I’m writing the next in ‘The Beach House’ series: ‘Beach House Reunion.’ It comes out in May. I have a lot of readers on Daniel Island and I wonder—what do you want me to write about?”

Monroe added that she is thrilled to take part in something that gives back to such an important part of the community.

“I like to do as much as I can to support local libraries, which are vital to every community,” she said. “My love for reading and writing was sparked in my hometown library as a young child. I still remember the thrill of my first library card! I appreciate the value that libraries add to a community, and I believe it’s imperative to support these institutions in any way we can.”

EVA DILLON

A Daniel Island resident and former business marketer and advertiser for a magazine publisher, Dillon explained that she had no previous experience writing before composing the true-life thriller and memoir of her experience as the daughter of a CIA officer, “Spies in the Family.” The novel follows the remarkable true story of two spies and their families on opposite sides of the Cold War.

“When I discovered the relationship my father had with the Cold War’s highest-ranking, longest-serving Soviet asset, I wanted, primarily, to honor him—General Dmitri Polyakov—and his service to our country,” said Dillon. “But the more tactical—and frankly more emotionally motivating—factor for me was when I learned that Polyakov’s son had immigrated to the United States and was willing to share his stories with me. Exclusively gaining access to Alexander Polyakov’s memories of his father and account of growing up unknowingly as a family of a spy, and comparing that experience with my own, inspired me to tell an incredible and fascinating Cold War story, but through the intimate and personal lens of the two families.”

Dillon, who has attended nearly every Harvest Tour of Homes, is excited to be on the other side as a featured author.

“…I’m excited to stay in one place—the Hudson’s incredibly beautiful condo with its stunning water views—and saying hi to all my friends and their friends as they come through,” said Dillon. “…Not only is it fun to get a sneak peek inside some beautiful and interesting homes, but it’s incredibly important to support our local library. A community’s library is its heart and soul.”

FRANK LEE

With over 20 years in the restaurant industry as an owner and head chef, Lee and his associates created a cookbook that seems to perfectly capture the cuisine and personality of the popular restaurant, Slightly North of Broad (SNOB), located on East Bay Street in downtown Charleston. After selling all of his businesses in 2015 to the Halls Group, Lee was able to focus his time and energy on the cookbook.

“It’s a cookbook that is site specific to Slightly North of Broad that has the favorite recipes of our guests and also features our guests in the book with their little anecdotes,” he said. “I think that’s what makes the book really unique.”

To create the book, Lee collaborated with chef Bob Wagner, editor Kristen Hackler and designer George Stephens. For Lee, being able to share the book and chat with past restaurant patrons during the tour is what he is most looking forward to.

“…Sharing that collaborative process and drawing analogies of how it works in the business world, especially the kitchen, is something I always like to share with my guests who want to buy the book,” added Lee.

J.E. THOMPSON

Although he spent more than two decades as an investment banker on Wall Street, Thompson’s true passion has always been writing. Thanks to a wonderful English teacher in high school, Thompson decided to major in English at Middlebury College, where he completed his undergraduate education.

“Graduating from college, I didn’t know how I could support myself as a writer, so I took a job on Wall Street,” said Thompson. “After 25 wonderful and successful years, during which time my desire to write came back over and over, I decided to make the switch. I left Wall Street in the mid-90s and started writing full time.”

After publishing four adult thrillers, “Armageddon Conspiracy,” “The Hong Kong Deception,” “Salem VI: Rebecca’s Rising” and “Salem VI: Chain of Souls,” Thompson discovered a love of writing for younger readers.

“There is great joy in writing something that moves other people,” said Thompson. “…If you can get kids loving a book and at the same time dealing with themes that are important to our society today—racial reconciliation, environmentalism, understanding who we are as a people and where we have come from—for me there is no greater joy.”

Tickets for the Harvest Tour of Homes are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the tour. To purchase tickets, visit Island Expressions or Egan’s Spirits on Daniel Island and Zinnia at Belle Hall.

For more information, visit harvesthometours.com or email tour organizer Mary Ann Solberg at masolberg@aol.com.