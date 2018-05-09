DI high school students hope to inspire voters to head to the polls

Voter turnout for the statewide primary election this past June was only 18 percent. Were you one of the 106,615 Berkeley County voters who did not cast a ballot? You might soon be receiving a message from a Daniel Island teenager about how much your vote matters.

With just two months until the next general election, a group of politically-minded Daniel Island high school students believes it’s never too early to campaign to get people to the polls. The students, who attend a variety of local schools, including Academic Magnet High School (AMHS), Charleston County School of the Arts (SOA), and Oceanside Collegiate Academy (OCA), gathered recently to write out postcards to some of the registered voters who were missing in action during recent political contests. Their hope is to increase voter turnout in the upcoming mid-term elections.

“The group spent hours writing post cards encouraging neighbors to vote on November 6 and are excited to write more again soon,” said Dawn Durante, whose daughter, Elly, an AMHS senior, helped organize the event.

“I’m excited to do my small part to better my community,” said Elly, when asked to describe what the experience meant to her.

The students were so inspired and empowered by the activity that they decided to launch a new club on Daniel Island called the “Political Millennials” to “continue their efforts to shape their own futures,” added Dawn. Those interested in joining can email Elly at dawndurante1@gmail.com.

The other Daniel Island students who took part in the postcard writing session were Carrie Metts and Rachael Walmet of AMHS; Ellie Byrd of OCA; and Hazel Vannewkirk of SOA.