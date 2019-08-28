DI Historical Society to present preview of 'Osceola's Muse' on Sept. 17

Some say if you stand among the overgrown remnants of the Fort Moultrie Batteries on Sullivan’s Island, you can still feel his presence. It was here that Seminole Chief Osceola was held captive and died hundreds of years ago. What did he and his tribe experience in this place? What was Sullivan’s Island’s conflicted role in the Seminole Wars? What tales of bravery and leadership continue to blow on the sea breezes?

A team of local artisans is bringing Osceola’s story to life at Battery Gadsden at Fort Moultrie this October through an immersive theatrical experience that will include live actors, music, artifacts, and original costumes and scenery, along with audience interaction inside and outside. To give the local community a glimpse of this much-anticipated production, the Daniel Island Historical Society will kick off its fall season at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Church of the Holy Cross with a preview of “Osceola’s Muse,” featuring several key members of the production team. Speaking about the project will be acclaimed artist Jonathan Green, who is creating costumes and scenery for the production; Daniel Island resident and co-owner of Black Tie Music Academy Kris Manning, who is crafting an interactive, tree-inspired art installation spotlighting Osceola and the Seminoles; Tom Sobol, Fort Moultrie historian and Osceola expert; and actors with Pure Theatre, who will present excerpts from the show. Executive Producer Carol Antman will moderate the discussion.

“It’s wonderful that the Daniel Island Historical Society recognizes that this is a story that every local should know,” said Antman. “And it’s an overlooked story. If folks know anything about Osceola it’s usually that his head is missing from the grave at Fort Moultrie (that’s true!). But the more important story about how over 100 of his tribe were imprisoned at the Fort together is never told.”

Also compelling, noted Antman, is the entire story of Osceola’s wife or “muse,” Morning Dew, the daughter of an escaped slave.

“Like many of the Black Seminoles, she allied herself with the tribe because the two groups shared the same brutal threat from the U.S. Army. Furthermore, she was a valuable member of the tribe. She was their translator and, after she was almost kidnapped at a trading post and sold back into slavery, she was the reason Osceola became so anti-slavery. She represents all the untold stories of women in our country’s history.”

For Manning, the chance to participate along with so many other “master craftsmen” in sharing Osceola’s story is an honor.

“To say it’s an honor doesn’t really scratch the surface,” she said. “I feel like I am at a point in my art where I am heading in a new direction and it’s so exciting and exhilarating...I want to just enjoy the ride and learn from everybody around me.”

Manning will use fabricated trees and other whimsical scenery to present her version of Osceola’s narrative.

“I went outside the fort and I am looking at some of these trees that were literally here (when Osceola was here) and I thought if they could talk, there would be so much rich history they could share,” she said. “And we would really understand what the ancestors had to go through and what happened on this land…There are going to be interactive things going on throughout this whole thing and I want people to take a moment and reflect.”

Daniel Island Historical Society President Chris Frisby is pleased the organization can bring Osceola’s experience to the local community.

“We are delighted to give our Daniel Island Historical Society members and the community at large a preview of an incredible production that will showcase an important part of Lowcountry history,” he said. “To have such an impressive line-up of local artists and experts to present to DIHS is very exciting. We look forward to experiencing Osceola’s story through their artistic interpretations. This is a unique opportunity for our entire community.”

Due to limited space, registration for the Sept. 17 DIHS program is required. Priority will be given to current DIHS members through Sept. 1, after which seats will open to the general public. For more information, email elizbush@icloud.com or visit http://dihistoricalsociety.com/calendar-of-events/.