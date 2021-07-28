DI house fire spares occupants, claims two pets

During the early morning hours of July 22, a single-family home on Daniel Island caught fire. Almost all came out unscathed, except for two pets that were claimed by the flames.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., Charleston Fire Department and mutual aid agencies responded to Josiah Street where smoke ventilation was visible. Five minutes after the call was dispatched all were on the scene, including Charleston Police Department., North Charleston Fire Department, Berkeley County EMS and the Red Cross.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze on the first floor while additional crews searched the home. The two occupants were uninjured, but not all of their pets survived.

One cat was revived by administering oxygen and pet CPR. Along with a ferret who made it out alive. Unfortunately, a dog and a gecko were discovered to be deceased.

Fire Marshall Division investigators determined that the fire originated in the living room. Aside from the occupants returning home to witness the fire, call 911 and notify a neighbor, the circumstances revolving around the cause or source of the fire remain unknown.

Investigators confirmed that the home was equipped with working smoke alarms at the time of the incident. No exact address or other house identification was disclosed in the fire report.