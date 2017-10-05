DI 'Junior Girls Day Out' program gets down to business

On Tuesday, May 2, the entrepreneurial spirit was in full force upstairs at Laura Albert’s on Daniel Island and in select locations around the town center area. The cacophony of soprano-high voices, interrupted by occasional giggles, confirmed that this was not a random meeting of the Women’s Island Network (WIN), a group of Daniel Island women in business. At least, not quite yet.

This special event, part of the Junior Girls Day Out Business Start Up program, was, however, a big step in the entrepreneurial direction. The session featured established business owners in the community willing to impart important business skills to nearly two dozen elementary and middle school girls. An audience of legal minors, to be sure. But after a full afternoon of thinking like a boss, they’ll soon be as savvy about the business of business - and ready to take their seat at a future WIN meeting.

Junior Girls Business Start Ups is part of Junior Girls Mathematics, Economy and Money, a broader initiative with a focus on teaching young girls financial literacy and solid math skills, a must-have to run any business successfully. This program, in turn, was developed by the Junior Girls Day Out Community Project (JGDOCP), an organization dedicated to encouraging girls, ages 4 through 14, to achieve great goals in life by developing social, cultural, educational and financial skills and strengths.

“We try to infuse fun into the curriculum,” points out Kathy Jackson, JGDOCP founder. “These young girls go through so much. You have to give them something that’s going to grab their attention…something that’s got that ‘wow’ factor.”

Jackson started the JGDOCP in 2007 in response to her own frustration seeing women featured in news reports, both locally and nationally, end up in prison as a result of poverty, powerlessness, lack of education and an all-important vision for their future. Jackson wanted to help turn the tide. But she knew that any effective education had to begin early. Armed with a defined goal and business plan of her own, Jackson turned her vision into a reality with the JGDOCP. Thanks to her efforts, thousands of girls across 15 cities in 12 states recognize their collective “girl power” and are on the road to constructive, fulfilling and joy-filled lives.

The afternoon’s keynote speaker was Charleston native Carolyn Hunter, owner of three McDonald’s franchises in Berkeley County and a self-made millionaire. Hunter shared her own story, beginning as a reluctant teen-aged job applicant at McDonald’s. She pursued the job only at the insistence of her uncle. Hunter started at the bottom - flipping burgers in the kitchen (a task, she admits, she learned to enjoy) and working her way up.

Hunter developed a vision of one day owning her own McDonald’s franchise. But, she insists, realizing that dream did not come without sacrifices. The aspiring business owner went in search of a mentor at the company who encouraged her to keep going despite challenges. Hunter enhanced her already positive attitude, built up her determination, tenacity and financial discipline, and kept herself on track while continuing to scoop fries, wash tables and work the register.

“I had to save $50,000 to open a franchise,” says Hunter. “I may not have had pretty clothes and shoes, but at the end of five years, I had $75,000 saved up. Thank goodness for automated savings!”

Soon, Hunter was able to purchase her own piece of the famous Golden Arches.

“It took ten years to turn a profit,” she admits. “But I’ve learned so much along the way...and I’ve enjoyed every step of my journey.”

The May 2 event also featured non profit organization “YesCarolina,” which implements youth-oriented business programs that complement those of Junior Girls Day Out. Austin Stone, Executive Director, and Molly Crete, Vice-President of Programming, were on hand to talk about the organization’s mission to teach middle and high school-aged students about the principles of entrepreneurship and free enterprise. “Summer Biz Camp,” a Yes-Carolina program, was also spotlighted during the session, as Biz Camp alums and high school students Clara Pilley and Sophie Estoppey enthusiastically shared their entrepreneurial experiences with the program.

Next on the JGDO agenda: participants learned about the role an architect plays in building the world around us with a discussion led by Steve Coe, co-founder of Rosenblum Coe Architects, and Emma Souder and Joellen Rogers of Red Iron Architects.

Elliott Elsey, Truphonic Recording Studio’s Chief Engineer and Studio Manager gave participants a behind the scenes peek at the equipment as he detailed - and demonstrated - the digital know-how that’s involved in making attention-getting radio and TV commercials right here in Charleston. Participants then split up into smaller groups to attend hands-on workshops, some of which were delivered off-site at various locations on Daniel Island. Session presenters included Indie Books Unleashed Founder Crystal Klimavicz, Eric Pfuntner and Tia Orebaugh of the Publix bakery, jewelry maker Robin Fisher, and Jodi Moylan of White, a bridal and formal gown dress shop on Daniel Island.

The next Junior Girls Day Out event on Daniel Island, set for late July, will focus on the theme “Pitch the Business” - including lessons on public speaking by Toastmasters, etiquette, self-esteem and confidence-building, and how to pitch your business and negotiate business transactions in a fun learning activity dubbed “Junior Girls Shark Tank,” inspired by the popular TV show. For more information, visit https://juniorgirlsdayout.wordpress.com.