DI Library’s ‘Crafternoons with Edie’ offers artsy fun!

Buttons and paper and glue guns, oh my!

The first Friday of the month between 1 and 3 p.m. at the Berkeley County Library on Daniel Island isn’t just any old afternoon. It’s “Crafternoon” – an open invitation to come one, come all for a chance to engage in creative, artsy fun.

“If I can make some cards that would be great!” said a participant as she entered the library’s community room, where tables of crafts and supplies awaited for the July 7 session.

“Crafternoon” coordinator Edie McLaughlin showed her to a pile of assorted papers with flowers on them.

“We’ve got lots of materials!” noted McLaughlin.

“We have some heavy card stock that would work really nice,” added Melissa Modin, an administrative support specialist on staff at the library who assists McLaughlin with each session. “And if you need a glue gun we have one!”

At this and all “Crafternoon” sessions, attendance and supplies are free. McLaughlin and Modin paired up to create the series last November.

“Melissa and I had been talking about scrapbooking,” said McLaughlin. “I’ve never done scrapbooking but she has. And I said well, I do some other kinds of things that I use scrapbooking paper for ... maybe we can join forces and see what we’ve got? We can do what you like to do and what I like to do!”

McLaughlin joined an online craft group to get some inspiration for potential projects.

“Then we just said let’s do something at the library and see who would want to come join us,” she continued. “It’s completely free. We have all the supplies, and we’re just sort of sharing our ideas. We listen to their ideas, too, and they inspire us!”

“It’s been fun!” added Modin.

They typically get about eight people for each “Crafternoon” class. Sometimes all participants are working on different projects.

“If someone didn’t come last month - they could go back and do a previous craft, or try something new that we haven’t done before,” said McLaughlin. “We try to come up with some new ideas … It seems like the two hours go by very quickly!”

At the July session, Daniel Island resident Liana Petkova joined the group to make birthday cards for her granddaughters.

“I love it,” said Petkova when asked what she enjoys most about the classes. “It calms my nerves! I enjoy the conversations with the ladies, there are even some book ideas exchanged, so it’s much more than crafts.”

Previous sessions have included button art, paper villages, decoupage, and painting.

“Being new to the area, this was a great thing for me to be involved in!” said participant Katie Brady. “It’s so nice!”

“We love it!” added Donna Widener, who also took part in the July 7 session.

So far, the classes have been geared towards adults, but McLaughlin hopes to add special sessions for kids in the future.The next session of “Crafternoons with Edie” will be held Friday, Aug. 4, from 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information on this or other programs at the Daniel Island Library, call 843-471-2952 or visit bit.ly/470TwI0.