DI Library to expand parking for readers, students and voters

Avid readers on Daniel Island can rejoice knowing that a parking lot expansion is in the works at the Daniel Island Library. However, not only library-goers will benefit from the additional parking.

With the aid of $88,000 of taxpayer money from Berkeley County’s General Fund, the intent is for the library to be used as an early voting and polling site in the upcoming November election and future elections. Also, the additional spaces will serve as overflow parking for Daniel Island School.

“We all know it’s a problem twice a day, related to that wonderful K-8 institution next door,” said Berkeley County councilman Josh Whitley. “But there is very few spaces”

Since Whitley’s first term on council in 2015, constituents have shared their concern about the parking lot in the bluntest of words: “Parking at the library is a nightmare.”

Over the next two months, as long as the plans are approved, 50 parking spaces will be added to the library. There are currently only 21 parking spots, tripling the parking capacity.

Whitley noted there will be a row of parking on both sides of the existing parking spaces, along with “library-only” parking designations. There will be an adequate number of handicap parking spots and access to comply with ADA regulations.

The expanded parking lot is projected to be completed by Oct. 28 – a little over a week before the Palmetto State’s General Election on Nov. 8. The project, which started in January 2021, is currently awaiting permitting approval from the City of Charleston.

The site, located at 2301 Daniel Island Drive, sits on 0.7 acres and will utilize the existing pond for drainage and not exceed 85% impervious material. A few trees are subject to mitigation, along with a couple light posts in order to complete the reconfiguration.

“We are not going to fundamentally change the tree landscape or make it an eyesore,” Whitley said. “... It will help the library. Frankly, it will help the school.”

The Daniel Island Library, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Saturday, is one of the top visited libraries in Berkeley County.