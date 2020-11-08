DI Library summer reading program attracts big numbers

The importance of reading education hasn’t been forgotten in the community, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Daniel Island Library, a branch of the Berkeley County Library System, located at 2301 Daniel Island Drive, recently wrapped up its summer reading program held in June and July.

After the library was forced to close its doors from April through May, the library initiated a phased reopening in June. The library is now open for regular business hours, but clubs and meeting groups will be closed for the immediate future.

Despite the limited hours, the reading program has been a success, according to Daniel Island Library Branch Manager Tim Boyle, who said that 1,300 people participated in the annual initiative.

The Collaborative Summer Library Program develops and implements summer reading programs, public service announcements, and other promotional materials that promote reading and library use nationwide. Charleston County Public Libraries, for example, use the same program.

Libraries participating in the program are provided with ideas, book and music lists, crafts, and internet resources that help engage and attract young readers.

No age limit is set for the online summer program, which encourages participation from the whole family.

The program divides reading groups into four categories: the early literacy program, children’s program, teen program, and adult program. The initiative is especially geared toward the early readers, children, and teens.

“For little ones, it counts to sit down and read a storybook with their folks,” Boyle said.

The program’s theme this year was “Imagine Your Story.”

After a pandemic that has brought about the cancellation of schools and other extracurricular activities that are so important to a child’s educational and social development, the program is especially aimed to prevent the “summer slide” and motivate children to read.

Boyle said he could see every day how much the children enjoy the library and how happy they were to be back.

“It’s fun to see the kids run over to the books section and say hello to the fish in the fish tank. The younger they are, the more excited they get about coming into the library,” Boyle said.

The summer reading program allows individuals to track their reading progress online by logging how many hours or pages they have read.

The library gives prizes based on reading participation level, with items such as key chains and book bags available for the early readers and elementary school aged kids. Teens who logged enough hours were given headphones for participating.

Readers were also able to complete special challenges, with tasks ranging from reading outdoors to reading award-winning books.

Boyle said thankfully the coronavirus didn’t have a large effect on the annual summer reading program’s operation or participation.

“It didn’t change a whole lot. We’ve been registering online for some years,” he said.