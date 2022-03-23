DI man’s memory lives on through soccer tournament

Charles Dennis had a passion for helping others and making a difference. The Daniel Island resident was beloved by family and friends. Unfortunately, a fatal car accident took his life in 2018; however, even in death he still inspires others to do better.

For three years his family has worked to keep his dreams alive with the Chuck Dennis Memorial Soccer Tournament. The annual soccer event not only pays tribute to its namesake, but connects kids to dreams by raising money for soccer scholarships to athletes in need.

The tournament brings together soccer players of all ages and teams from across North Carolina and South Carolina. On Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the third Chuck Dennis Memorial Soccer tournament will be held at the Patriots Point Soccer Complex in Mount Pleasant.

After Dennis passed away, his wife, Theresa, found a to-do list in his journal. One entry simply stated, “Do a good deed for others and if someone notices it doesn’t count.” The message inspired Theresa to pay homage to the love of her life. “He made an everlasting impression on people he met. Having the tournament and creating a foundation was a way I could keep his memory and his spirit alive,” she said.

Dennis’ parents and his four sons are instrumental in creating a fitting tribute to a man that lived his life helping others. For the brothers, the event is more than just a soccer tournament. Thaddeus, 19, calls it “an awesome event, like a throwback to being a kid again, just playing to have fun and spending time with friends.”

For 15-year-old Matthais, “It’s a great way to get away from life, be with friends and have a really fun day.”

The tournament reminds Charlie, 17, of his dad’s unconditional support. “I love the tournament because it reminds me of when my dad was our coach at the 3v3 Nationals.”

“I think raising money for kids to play soccer who can’t afford it is a great cause .. There are so many talented kids in Charleston, and they shouldn’t be cut out of the game due to finances. It means a lot to me personally because it is in remembrance of my dad who is my greatest role model,” Alexander, 22, the oldest brother, explained.

Daniel Island resident Sean McColl’s son played in last year’s tournament. McColl is excited to continue Dennis’ mission to expose kids to the joys of playing soccer. “Chuck Dennis was an amazing man who contributed so much of his time to helping people from all walks of life. This tournament is a great way to honor Chuck and the way he lived his life,” McColl said.

For Theresa, the event is truly a labor of love. “My husband believed we should all have dreams throughout our life and keep striving toward them and how important it is for us to support children in reaching for their dreams. Having my husband pass away at such a young age of 48 is a reminder to all of us that our time here on earth is short. Think about what you want to be remembered for and be that great person. We only get one chance!”

Visit the Charles Dennis Foundation on Facebook.