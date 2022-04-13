DI mom, teacher launches life podcast

If life is a journey, Kim Goides is all about enjoying the ride – even when it takes you to some unexpected places.

That’s why when the Daniel Island mom, high school teacher and former entrepreneur, found herself at a crossroads recently, just before her 55th birthday, she decided it was time to go in a new direction.

“I reached this point where I decided I had a choice – to either stagnate or create,” Goides said. “And I chose, create.”

“… I was just listening to different podcasts and thought I love to talk!” Goides continued. “And I love to learn about people, and I need to really focus on my listening skills. And I thought this would be perfect!”

So, Goides launched “Why Filter Life?” – a podcast that allows her to engage in conversations about topics of interest – including coping with grief, dating in middle age, financial planning, reiki, sailing and more. Goides says her goal through the platform is to “positively impact one person in some form.”

“There are so many things that intrigue me about different life experiences,” Goides explained. “… It's inspirational and encouraging to me.”

A widower who lost her husband, Ron, in 2016, Goides has personally navigated many of the subjects she explores on her podcast.

“It stemmed from my own grief,” Goides added. “What can I do six years later, because I still have grief, I am still inquisitive, I am still learning, I am starting to date, all of these crazy things going on in middle age. So, it's just my perspective… with people who voluntarily want to talk about something they are passionate about, are excited about, or something they have done or are doing and then just to share that on a platform.”

The name of the podcast was inspired by Goides’ own personality, she said.

“I don't have a filter, I just say what I think! And it gets me in trouble a lot, even at this age!” Goides said. “… So I thought, why filter life? Let's be genuine, let's be raw, let's be real. Let's just talk about it.”

Goides, who earned a master’s of education in interdisciplinary STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) from The Citadel in 2020, spends her days teaching entrepreneurship and coding at Hanahan High School. She records her podcast episodes at home after work. So far, guests have included South Carolina U.S. Representative Nancy Mace; her friend and fellow Daniel Island resident Tracey Noonan, a successful businesswoman whom she calls her “mentor;” Marc Massoglia, an award-winning author; Dr. Kevin Bein of the Rehab Docs; and Stephanie Mackara, a principal wealth advisor for Charleston Investment Advisors, LLC. And just last week, Goides was able to speak with Credit One Charleston Open player Madison Keys when the World No. 22 pro was in town for the tournament.

“Madison Keys is a remarkable tennis player,” Goides said. “However, underneath that fearless female on the court lives a genuine and charitable soul for empowering women…I am really still on a high note after chatting with her!”

Future “Why Filter Life?” guests include local realtor Terry Haas of HGTV fame.

“This whole experience is something that has just blown me away,” Goides said. “I just have so much fun!”

To learn more about the podcast, or to request a guest appearance, visit whyfilterlife.org.