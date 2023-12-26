DI Neighborhood Association grows, advocates for the community

Membership growth. A waterfront arts festival. Attention and input to island development. These are a few of the successes that Daniel Island Neighborhood Association (DINA) president Andrea Sullivan highlighted at DINA’s last meeting of the year.

“This board worked really hard over the last couple of years,” Sullivan said of the 2022-2023 board. “We thank all of you for showing up to our meetings, being responsive to our surveys and just giving us feedback and guidance on how to be a better organization to serve this community.”

Sullivan, who concludes her two-year term at the end of the year, summarized DINA’s numerous milestones and how they enhanced the quality of life for Daniel Island residents.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

The year included DINA’s support of events, beginning with the successful inaugural Daniel Island Waterfront Arts Festival, a vibrant event that showcased local artistic talent and creativity. DINA also organized a member mixer at the Credit One VIP Lounge, offering a unique opportunity for community members to connect and network.

In a environmental initiative, DINA partnered with the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network, bringing the dolphin count to Daniel Island’s waterfront for the first time. This event not only raised awareness about marine life conservation but also highlighted the island’s natural beauty.

DINA board co-hosted The Hope Summit Festival, a family-friendly event on the island that drew in approximately 500 attendees.

DINA was also successful in the distribution of over 1,000 free concert tickets, made possible by their collaboration with Credit One Stadium. This initiative gave some residents a chance to see The Black Crowes, Big and Rich, Lee Brice and One Republic.

DEVELOPMENT ISSUES

On the development front, DINA provided input both on the island and for downtown Charleston, collaborating with various stakeholders to help shape the future of the Union Pier redevelopment.

The association spent their two years working diligently with the Architectural Review Board (ARB), the Property Owners Association (POA), and Davis Development to advocate for reduced building heights in a south side apartment building on Parkline Ave. Their efforts resulted in a 14-foot reduction, preserving the island’s skyline.

The association also undertook infrastructure improvements, advocating for resurfacing Island Park Drive, installing speed humps on Purcell Street and Oak Leaf Street, adding ADA parking on River Landing and incorporating ADA curb cuts around Daniel Island School to enhance safety for bike-riding students.

The advocacy efforts of DINA, in collaboration with the POA, city and county representatives, led to the removal of red paint from the 526 exit, to help improve the visual appeal of the area.

The organization also took a proactive approach to tree maintenance, advocating for increased tree trimming around the island, to aid in the health and safety of the trees for years to come.

DINA’s advocacy also included informing residents and working with the developer and city officials on the proposed tree removal and development plans for the lot on Fairchild Street that abuts I-526 and River Landing Drive.

Finally, the 2022-2023 board focused on enhancing the island’s aesthetics by removing graffiti from various signage, filling potholes, re-striping crosswalks and conducting a resident survey to address community concerns effectively.

MEMBERSHIP AND PLANNING

DINA grew to 1,779 members during Sullivan’s two-year term, which she said is nearly 1,000 more members than when she started.

The president and her board members worked to develop the DINA Strategic Plan, laying the foundation for the community’s future endeavors. This plan is set to be refined and adopted by the new 2024-2025 board.

Reflecting on her tenure as president, Sullivan expressed her gratitude for the community’s support and collaboration. “I am proud to have accomplished our goals within the Daniel Island community as well as our city, county, state and DIPOA officials,” she said at the final meeting. “I am honored to have had the opportunity to

represent this special community that I love. I look forward to the new DINA leadership continuing this work with new focus and energy.”

With the baton passed to the new board, four new officers will enter the next two-year term. Incoming President Jarrod Books, Vice President Joe Caponigro, Treasurer Torrence Sullivan and Secretary Jeff Caldwell will serve on the new DINA board beginning Jan. 1, 2024.