DI News and its advertisers capture seven ad design awards
Each year the South Carolina Press Association recognizes the best newspaper print and digital advertising, the design and sales professionals who develop the ads, and the advertiser who runs the ad with the PALMY Awards.
This year The Daniel Island News captured seven PALMY awards, including two first places in the Open Division, which includes competition from all daily and weekly newspapers in the state. Winners come from 535 entries submitted from 25 press association member newspapers.
Daniel Island News Creative Director Jan Marvin designed all the winning ads with the help of Advertising Director Ronda Schilling and our sales staff, along with the winning advertisers. Our winning advertisers included: Refuel, Island Park Properties, Agave’s Cantina, Croghan’s Jewel Box, and Renaissance South Construction. Check out the list of winning advertisers, together with categories and judges’ comments in the sidebar to this article.
Members of the Georgia Press Association judged the contest.
DI News’ 2019 PALMY Advertising Award Winners
Food & Alcohol
Open Division
First Place
Refuel – Summer Wine Tasting
Jan Marvin and Suzanne Detar
Judges’ Comments: Very eye-catching photography. This ad is easy to read and flows well.
Newspaper Promotion
Open Division
First Place – Graduation
Jan Marvin and Suzanne Detar
Judges’ Comments: Strong graphic using cutout image effectively, clean typeface and good copy.
Food & Alcohol
Open Division
Third Place
Refuel – Cool Treats
Jan Marvin and Suzanne Detar
Professional Services
Under 12,000 circulation
2nd Place
Island Park Properties – First Home or Forever Home
Jan Marvin and Ronda Schilling
Restaurants/Nightlife
Under 12,000 circulation
2nd Place
Agave – Cinco de Mayo
Jan Marvin and Ronda Schilling
Gifts
Under 12,000 circulation
2nd Place
Croghan’s Jewel Box – Goldbug Collection and ZAGS
Jan Marvin and Suzanne Detar
Home & Garden
Open Division
3rd Place
Renaissance South Construction
Jan Marvin and Ronda Schilling