DI News and its advertisers capture seven ad design awards

Each year the South Carolina Press Association recognizes the best newspaper print and digital advertising, the design and sales professionals who develop the ads, and the advertiser who runs the ad with the PALMY Awards.

This year The Daniel Island News captured seven PALMY awards, including two first places in the Open Division, which includes competition from all daily and weekly newspapers in the state. Winners come from 535 entries submitted from 25 press association member newspapers.

Daniel Island News Creative Director Jan Marvin designed all the winning ads with the help of Advertising Director Ronda Schilling and our sales staff, along with the winning advertisers. Our winning advertisers included: Refuel, Island Park Properties, Agave’s Cantina, Croghan’s Jewel Box, and Renaissance South Construction. Check out the list of winning advertisers, together with categories and judges’ comments in the sidebar to this article.

Members of the Georgia Press Association judged the contest.

DI News’ 2019 PALMY Advertising Award Winners

Food & Alcohol

Open Division

First Place

Refuel – Summer Wine Tasting

Jan Marvin and Suzanne Detar

Judges’ Comments: Very eye-catching photography. This ad is easy to read and flows well.

Newspaper Promotion

Open Division

First Place – Graduation

Jan Marvin and Suzanne Detar

Judges’ Comments: Strong graphic using cutout image effectively, clean typeface and good copy.

Food & Alcohol

Open Division

Third Place

Refuel – Cool Treats

Jan Marvin and Suzanne Detar

Professional Services

Under 12,000 circulation

2nd Place

Island Park Properties – First Home or Forever Home

Jan Marvin and Ronda Schilling

Restaurants/Nightlife

Under 12,000 circulation

2nd Place

Agave – Cinco de Mayo

Jan Marvin and Ronda Schilling

Gifts

Under 12,000 circulation

2nd Place

Croghan’s Jewel Box – Goldbug Collection and ZAGS

Jan Marvin and Suzanne Detar

Home & Garden

Open Division

3rd Place

Renaissance South Construction

Jan Marvin and Ronda Schilling