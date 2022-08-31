DI News Author Series: Service dogs and a mysterious disappearance

Photographer Lynn Cobb will discuss her beautifully photographed and written nonfiction book – “Good Dogs of Service.” Fiction writer Penny Goetjen will talk about her most recent mystery novel – “The Woman Underwater” – at The Daniel Island News Author Series on Sept. 28. It will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Daniel’s Point Retirement Community.

“Good Dogs of Service” by Lynn Cobb

In her book “Good Dogs of Service,” photographer Lynn Cobb gives the reader intimate access to 20 remarkable service dogs and their handlers.

Cobb, who raised her family on Daniel Island and now lives on the Cainhoy peninsula, reveals the “superpowers” of these dogs, the range of services they provide, the breeds that seem admirably suited for such duties, and a variety of organizations that have been established to train such dogs and match them with humans.

“The Woman Underwater” by Penny Goetjen

National award-winning mystery and suspense novelist Penny Goetjen, who lives part of the year on Daniel Island, will present her recently released sixth novel, “The Woman Underwater.”

Having grown up exposed to and with a fascination of ghosts and hauntings, Penny weaves a subtle paranormal thread into her novels. Her new book is a gripping mystery about the 7-year-old disappearance of a boarding school husband and teacher and the impact it has on his wife and son. It is full of engaging characters and unexpected twists and turns – and a hint of the paranormal.

More about the event:

This event is free but tickets are required and available on a first come basis. You may sign up at: bit.ly/3dYY3DR.

The Daniel Island News Author Series 2022 is a yearlong monthly series connecting readers with local South Carolina authors and stimulating discussions, questions, and insights on a variety of topics and genres. If you enjoy these events and would like them to continue, please consider making a donation to support the series when you sign up for your ticket.

The Author Series is organized and presented by The Daniel Island News and is sponsored by Loopit – The Health and Wellness Social Network, the Daniel Island Community Fund and Bublish, Inc. For more information on sponsoring or donating to support the Author Series, email sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com . You may also make a donation when you sign up at the Eventbrite page.

