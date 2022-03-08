DI News History - August 4, 2022

August 2, 2007 The feature article spotlighted the Daniel Island community’s contribution of more than $235,328 to Charleston’s Fallen Firefighters Fund. The money was raised during a month-long, island-wide collection effort for the families of the nine firefighters who died in the Sofa Super Store fire in West Ashley in June 2007. The issue also included an article about last-minute summer activities to check out before the start of the new school year. One activity highlighted was Barrier Island Eco-Tours based out of the Isle of Palms Marina. The company, which got its start back in 1998, offers a variety of excursions that are centered around the Capers Island area. These include: fishing, kayaking, dolphin discovery, wildlife exploration and crabbing trips.

August 2, 2012

Daniel Island resident Denis Gallagher raised the curtain on a new project – one that he hoped would drive home promising new business and accolades for the South Carolina film industry, while elevating local talent. Gallagher opened Charliewood Pictures (an aptly titled blend of Charleston and Hollywood) in 2012. The film, “Warrior Road,” was the first to be produced by the new company.

Also in the news was an initiative by island volunteers to spruce up Governor’s Park. More than a dozen volunteers teamed up on a Saturday to help clean up trash along the paths around the Governor’s Park area. The group of members with the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association and Keep Charleston Beautiful, collected more than 30 bags of garbage at the site.