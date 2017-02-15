DI News History - February 16, 2017

TEN YEARS AGO - ISLAND SON AND FATHER PUBLISH DANIEL ISLAND HISTORY BOOK

In the February 15, 2007 edition of the paper we featured father and son Michael “Mike” Dahlman, 48, and his son, Michael, Jr., 17. The duo researched, assembled and wrote the first history of Daniel Island, the community they moved to only two and a half years prior. The book, Daniel Island, was published by Arcadia Publishing and is still available.

Former Mayor Joe Riley and Police Chief Gregory Mullen spoke at a Daniel Island Town Hall Meeting. At the time, both leaders, working in conjunction with others in the community, came up with a list of 18 “defects” in the current criminal justice system that they asked legislators to target. Number one on their list was taking a tougher stance on gun possession.

“Our slogan is criminals plus guns equals jail,” Riley told the group. “Right now, you can be convicted of selling crack cocaine and get out of jail and you can legally buy any gun you want to. We better make sure that when we catch these people that they get serious time.”

FIVE YEARS AGO - TEEN SUICIDE PREVENTION

In the February 16, 2012 edition of the paper our centerfold featured resources, warning signs and risk factors concerning teen suicide. The information was based on a conference held at Palmetto Scholars Academy and was organized by Daniel Island resident and then PSA student Rachel Lindbergh, whose friend’s brother committed suicide.

In business news, Anchor Commercial Real Estate Services, a full-service commercial real estate firm located on Daniel Island joined Lee & Associates, one of the largest full-service commercial real estate firms in the country. The Lee & Associates Charleston group is still on Daniel Island, in the First Citizen’s Bank Building.

In youth news, two Tech Savvy Kids Club teams participated in the first BCSD-hosted FIRST LEGO League (FLL) Robotics Regional Qualifier Tournament at Cane Bay High School. The teams were led by Melissa Brown, a DIS kindergarten teacher at the time and head honcho at Tech Savvy.