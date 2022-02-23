DI News History - February 24, 2022

February 22, 2007: The cover and centerfold featured an article with a large-scale drawing of a proposed public waterfront marina for Daniel Island by The Daniel Island Company and the City of Charleston. The article stated that if the project was approved by regulatory agencies, nearly two miles of shoreline north and south of the Mark Clark Expressway would be transformed into a wide array of water-oriented recreational opportunities. It would include a public access boat ramp, fishing pier and full-service marina. Recently, a variation of this project (without the boat ramp) came to fruition in the form of The Waterfront. In school news, a School Improvement Council was formed at the Daniel Island School to work behind the scenes to ensure that the school made the grade in everything from properly functioning traffic patterns to academic excellence.

February 23, 2012:

The cover and feature stories centered around bullying and bully-busting. A group of Daniel Island School fifth graders graduated from a New York University School of Law’s Bullying Academy to become anti-bully advocates. The Bullying Academy is a web-based interactive program for fourth through eighth graders. It is designed to help students recognize and respond to bullying, but it goes one critical step further: it actually tests what the participants have learned so that educators can ascertain whether or not the critical messages have been received and comprehended.

In other news, Daniel Island residents met with Officer Franco Pigoni to learn more about forming a Daniel Island neighborhood crime watch.