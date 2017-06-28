DI News History - June 29, 2017

TEN YEARS AGO - Sofa Super Store fire takes lives of nine local firefighters

In the June 28, 2007 issue of The Daniel Island News, our feature article paid tribute to the nine City of Charleston firefighters who lost their lives in the Sofa Super Store Fire on June 18 of that year. The Daniel Island community embraced our own island fire station by bringing food, letters of encouragement, and overall love to the department during the time of grief. This past week, the Charleston area remembered the tragedy on its 10th anniversary.

In island life, we showcased a photo spread of the Kids’ Triathlon on Daniel Island, an event that continues to be a favorite among local youth. In fact, the 12th Annual Kids’ Triathlon was just held on June 17 and featured more than 90 participants!

In other news, we presented tips on how to keep pesky summer mosquitoes away. These tips will surely come in handy this summer, too. According to Sue Ferguson, an environmental health manager with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control at the time, people can look for and eliminate typical breeding sites such as stagnant water in low areas, drainage ditches, tires, buckets, gutters, boats, flower pots or any outdoor water-holding containers. Also, individuals should pay particular attention to those areas and keep them dry. It is important to support local mosquito prevention and control efforts - and National Mosquito Control Awareness Week (June 25-July 1) is a fine time to get into the habit.

FIVE YEARS AGO - Providence Baptist Church hosted special program for down syndrome

In the June 28, 2012 issue of The Daniel Island News, we featured the winners of the Daniel Island “My Island Town Video Contest.” Each participant submitted a video depicting what they loved about Daniel Island. This was the only year the contest took place.

In other news, we shared a story about a special program for kids at Providence Baptist Church (PBC). The Down Syndrome Association of the Lowcountry (DSAL) and Coastal Therapy Services worked closely together to host Buddy Camp at PBC in order to give children with Down Syndrome and typically developing children an opportunity to form lasting friendships while promoting inclusion and acceptance.