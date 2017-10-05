DI News History - May 11, 2017

TEN YEARS AGO - The Daniel Island Library opened its doors

In the May 10, 2007 issue of the Daniel Island News, the opening of the Daniel Island Library was featured. With a small crowd attending the ribbon cutting, Dan Davis, who was the Berkeley County Supervisor at the time, said “I just want to say what a great thing this is for Daniel Island and we’re so proud that Berkeley County was able to respond to the request for a facility here.”

In 2007, Mrs. Erin Wiseman, then a fourth grade teacher at the Daniel Island School, and her class won an ice cream party for being the top fundraisers in the school’s “Loose Change for Leukemia” campaign. The students collected $299.53 of the school’s $1,944.73 total.

FIVE YEARS AGO - Celebrating Philip Simmons' 100th Birthday

In the May 10, 2012 issue of the Daniel Island News the Daniel Island Historical Society’s celebration of the 100th Birthday of Master Blacksmith Philip Simmons was featured. The event, which recognized Simmons as a ‘A Poet of Ironwork,’ was a proud nod to a remarkable figure in the history of the island, and also served as a fundraiser for the DIHS. It connected the memories of a tremendous Lowcountry artist with the dream of sharing the history of an island he once called home.

It was also reported in this issue that seven endangered sea turtles had made their way back to the ocean. Released by the Sea Turtle Hospital of the South Carolina Aquarium downtown, the turtles had spent several months receiving rehabilitative care for a variety of ailments, including cold-stunning and injuries sustained from boat propellers. Six of the seven, including the Kemp’s ridley sea turtles and one rare, loggerhead-green hybrid sea turtle, were rescued from the waters of Cape Cod and flown to Charleston thanks to assistance provided by Daniel Island businessman Mason Holland and his state-of-the-art Eclipse jet.