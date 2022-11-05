DI News History - May 12, 2022

May 10, 2007 Daniel Island Library opened. With a small crowd attending the ribbon cutting, Dan Davis, who was the Berkeley County supervisor at the time, said, “I just want to say what a great thing this is for Daniel Island and we’re so proud that Berkeley County was able to respond to the request for a facility here.” In school news, Erin Wiseman, then a fourth-grade teacher at the Daniel Island School, and her class won an ice cream party for being the top fundraisers in the school’s “Loose Change for Leukemia” campaign. The students collected $299.53 of the school’s $1,944.73 total.

May 10, 2012 The Daniel Island Historical Society celebrated the 100th birthday of Master Blacksmith Philip Simmons. The event, which recognized Simmons as “A Poet of Ironwork,” was a proud nod to a remarkable figure in the history of the island, and also served as a fundraiser for the DIHS. It connected the memories of a tremendous Lowcountry artist with the dream of sharing the history of an island he once called home. Seven endangered sea turtles made their way back to the ocean. Released by the Sea Turtle Hospital of the South Carolina Aquarium downtown, the turtles spent months receiving rehabilitative care for a variety of ailments. Six of the seven, including the Kemp’s ridley sea turtles and one rare, loggerhead-green hybrid sea turtle, were rescued from the waters of Cape Cod and flown to Charleston.

May 11, 2017

The cover and centerfold was a tribute to Mother’s Day. The Daniel Island News invited readers to share messages for or about their moms. The feature included a half dozen of the submissions.

Also in the news, the COSCO Development (a container ship) was scheduled to arrive at the SPA’s Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant, across the Wando River from Daniel Island. The ship was the biggest ever to call on the U.S. East Coast. It is approximately 1,200 feet in length - which equates to the height of two Washington Monuments, eight Statues of Liberty, or one Eiffel Tower.