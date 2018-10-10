DI News History - October 11, 2018

TEN YEARS AGO - Cainhoy site identified for possible new schools

An article in the October 9, 2008 issue of The Daniel Island News featured the search for a location for a new K-8 school to serve Daniel Island and Cainhoy area kids, as the Daniel Island School had reached its capacity. The article stated that the Berkeley County School District announced it was close to securing a suitable site for a new elementary/ middle school, as well as a new high school that would serve both Daniel Island and the greater Cainhoy peninsula.

According to former Berkeley County School Board Chair Doug Cooper, district officials had set their sights on a massive tract of land owned by members of the Guggenheim family off Clements Ferry Road corridor.

“There will be a letter of intent, or a memorandum of understanding, that says when you have funds available to build this school, we will work with you within this block to site it,” said Cooper.

Also in the news was an article about the upcoming Park Day event that year.

“This is our eighth year for Park Day,” said Jennifer Carrigan, former cultural events and special projects manager for the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association. “And it is definitely a Lowcountry tradition that everyone in the Charleston region looks forward to.”

Park Day continued to be a popular event through 2017, but the Daniel Island POA announced this September that they would not be holding the event this year.

FIVE YEARS AGO - Oktoberfest and Buddy Walk pictures galore!

Oktoberfest and the Buddy Walk, both popular fall events on Daniel Island, were showcased with pictures galore in the October 13, 2013 issue of The Daniel Island News.

Under a sky that was at times ablaze with sunshine and at times mercifully overcast, the 2013 Charleston Oktoberfest kicked up its Bavarian heels at what was then known as Blackbaud Stadium on Daniel Island (the facility is now known as MUSC Health Stadium).

The same day, the 2013 Buddy Walk to benefit the Down Syndrome Association of the Lowcountry took place at Etiwan Park. That year marked the Buddy Walk’s 10th year on the island, and with just enough good food, music, and play time participants were plenty warmed up for the one-mile walk through the Etiwan Park neighborhood.