DI News "Share the love" survey generates tender tale

Last week, The Daniel Island News put out a survey requesting that readers share a special love story with us in honor of the approaching Valentine’s Day holiday. We were delighted to receive the following humorous and heartwarming submission from Daniel Island resident Marie Corbin. As you will read below, Cupid’s arrow most certainly was at play in bringing Marie and her husband, Dave, together.

“Sometimes when love is in the air, it can be a little intimidating to be the first to pronounce your love to your significant other. What if they don’t reciprocate or how/when do you say it? This already awkward exchange was made even more awkward with me and a boyfriend.

Imagine a hurried airport drop-off a few months into the relationship. I inquired, “Eleven?” as in, “is the time to pick you up eleven?” Be it the busy car noises, new relationship jitters or whatever, but somehow this was interpreted/lip-read/understood, as “Love you.” Yikes. And that’s when my honey admiringly responded, “Aw…you too.” It was then that I realized what he thought I had said.

In the seconds I had to react, several thoughts occurred:

- Oh no, he thinks I said the “L” word.

- But wait, did he just say it back?

- But that’s not actually what I said.

- Ok, here we go…

And that’s when I explained that I didn’t actually say, “I love you.” (Harsh, I know). Cue uncomfortable silence and my red cheeks. Next, was a quick kiss goodbye and off he went to catch his flight.

Years have passed, and I can happily report that the “boyfriend” is now my husband. We look back on this exchange and giggle. And I’m sure you can guess what our lucky number is – Eleven.”

More questions for Marie:

What would you say is the secret to long-lasting love?

“An understanding and reassurance to always stay committed.”

In your opinion, what is the most romantic spot on Daniel Island?

“Patio at Sermet’s with wine and music.”