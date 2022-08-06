DI painter showcases artistry at Piccolo Spoleto

Artwork has brightened Charleston’s landscape as the season opening of Spoleto and Piccolo Spoleto is now underway. The variety and vast array of talent seen, heard and felt during the 16 days of this world-renowned event is an experience you don’t want to miss.

Unlike some years, it’s not been too steamy or rainy. Breezes have blown and humidity is low, which makes for a picture-perfect time for artists like Daniel Island’s Rana Jordahl, who has an oversized artist’s tent along the Calhoun Street side of Marion Square. Jordahl is one of the owners of Lowcountry Artists Gallery, the oldest artist-owned and operated fine art gallery in Charleston. The Gallery on East Bay Street is beautiful and air conditioned. Given the traditionally grueling outdoor climate and the energy and effort needed for the arduous application process to be considered as a Spoleto artist, is it really worth all the trouble for an artist who has “made it?”

According to Jordahl, yes. “The main reason for applying for and participating in Spoleto is simply for the additional exposure that this long-running (43 years now) art show delivers. So many art lovers, both local and from afar come specifically to Charleston year after year to attend Piccolo Spoleto who may not come into the gallery. It allows me to introduce my artwork to an even broader audience.”

As 70,000-80,000 visitors attend the Spoleto Festival USA and Piccolo Spoleto events throughout the Lowcountry annually, Jordahl makes a point. “There are so many accomplished artists in Marion Square and having the time to get to know them and form a camaraderie has been an added benefit.”

This event in Marion Square is the Piccolo Spoleto Outdoor Art Exhibition. Piccolo is the official companion festival to Spoleto Festival USA. Whereas Spoleto Festival USA features artists and performers of national and international acclaim, Piccolo Spoleto is operated by the City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs and spotlights local and regional talent with more than 800 performances around the city.

A spotlight shined on Jordahl this week: “This year I was thrilled to be given an Honorable Mention Award by Judge Jim Carson (AIS, OPA). He was very thorough and talked to each artist about their work before making his decisions. Each award was based on the artist’s entire body of work rather than a particular painting. That made it even more meaningful for me since he was judging the entire tent rather than finding one piece that stood out.”

Impressive, especially since Jordahl was also awarded entry into the prestigious Oil Painters of America Eastern Regional Show this year. Wondering whether the time under the tent has been worth it? Yes.

“I’m looking forward to returning next year and hope to see many fellow Daniel Island residents! I’m booth No. 22. We’re open until June 11 so there is plenty of time to come down.”

Marion Square’s Piccolo Spoleto Outdoor Art Exhibition is free to the public. Art enthusiasts can get more information on SpoletoUSA.org or PiccoloSpoleto.com

Heather MacQueen Jones is a Daniel Island artist journaling life’s journey through oil painting. Watch time-lapse videos on Instagram @heARTpalette, on Facebook or MacQueenJones.com.